‘This decision has not been taken lightly’ – Cycling Ireland not sending team to Road World Championships in Australia

Cycling Ireland will not be sending an Irish team to the UCI Road World Championships in Australia which starts on September 18.

Due to the costs of sending bikes, riders and staff Down Under, a decision was made to skip the elite race which will see new world champions in various categories don the famous rainbow jersey for the following year.

High-Performance Director, Iain Dyer explained the rationale behind the decision.

“In the face of hugely increased costs for targeted High-Performance events already completed and planned for the remainder of 2022, competing in Australia will stretch our resources far beyond what has been anticipated this year. The UCI Road World Championships is also an event where success is far from assured,” he said.

"For the road riders, attending the European Championships in all categories this year was a significant commitment and one we felt we could manage effectively. The World Championships in Australia is a different proposition altogether.

“It bears mentioning that going forward, the High-Performance Unit will need to be extremely focussed on achieving our strategic aims in major championship events across all disciplines. With the spend on all events becoming so high post-Covid, it’s important that a projected outcome from attending an event is linked to key development aims, a qualifying process, or Olympic and Paralympic success.”

Cycling Ireland’s Chief Executive, Matt McKerrow added: “This decision has not been taken lightly – and reflects the need to be certain we can stand over the value and benefit of expenditure right across the sport.

"With the exponential cost increases in attending events post Covid, including some we’ve experienced already this year where flights and accommodation have escalated by some 70-80% on previous editions, we’ve taken the decision to prioritise resources to other high-performance event and development activities at this time.”