| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The treacherous gravel sections turned the Giro on its head with a lot of shuffling of the top 10’

Nicholas Roche

Giro d’Italia diary

Qhubeka Assos rider Mauro Schmid of Switzerland celebrates winning Stage 11. Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters Expand

Close

Qhubeka Assos rider Mauro Schmid of Switzerland celebrates winning Stage 11. Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Qhubeka Assos rider Mauro Schmid of Switzerland celebrates winning Stage 11. Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Qhubeka Assos rider Mauro Schmid of Switzerland celebrates winning Stage 11. Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Wednesday May 19, Stage 11: Perugia to Montelcino (162 kms)

WITH four long sections of gravel roads, or ‘strade bianchi,’ as they call them in Italy, in the final 70km of today’s stage, my DSM team gambled that the early breakaway would be reeled in on these sections and decided against trying to put a man in the early moves this morning.

Most Watched

Privacy