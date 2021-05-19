‘The treacherous gravel sections turned the Giro on its head with a lot of shuffling of the top 10’

Wednesday May 19, Stage 11: Perugia to Montelcino (162 kms)

WITH four long sections of gravel roads, or ‘strade bianchi,’ as they call them in Italy, in the final 70km of today’s stage, my DSM team gambled that the early breakaway would be reeled in on these sections and decided against trying to put a man in the early moves this morning.

As it happened, the first move of the day was the one that stayed clear.

Ten riders jumped up the road shortly after the start and as the big guns kept their powder dry for the white roads later on, they built up a whopping maximum lead of 15 minutes by the time we hit the first gravel section with 70km to go.

The mechanics today put wider 28mm tyres on our bikes than normal and kept the air pressure down to around six bar to give us some grip.

Unlike the hard stone cobbles of Paris-Roubaix though, where the easiest place to ride is the centre of the road, the smoothest part of the gravel roads today was either side of the middle, where local car tyres had compacted the gravel over time.

While you can bounce across the road and change your line a bit on the cobbles, today’s gravel was treacherous in places. The middle and edges of the road were full of loose chippings and I had to really try to hold my line to stop my rear wheel sliding out a few times on corners.

The race into the nine-kilometre long opening section was a bit like the Grand National, with everybody riding flat-out to the first fence and hoping to get over it safely.

Our arrival onto the section was announced by plumes of white dust thrown up by the lead cars and motorbikes and it must have been hard to see for the guys right behind them.

I wasn’t in the greatest position as we charged onto the gravel and things didn’t improve much after that.

Filippo Ganna of Ineos tore across the loose chippings on the front of the peloton, cutting the breakaway’s advantage by five minutes and splitting the peloton in half by the end of it. I exited the section in the second half of the split, while Romain Bardet had Jai Hindley to help him in the front half.

When you go into the classics, you can take risks on the cobbles. You either get back on, or you crash but either way the race is over at the end of the day. If I crashed today though, there are still two weeks left of this race. I can’t help anybody if I’m not around.

As Ineos drove the front of the peloton along over the next three sections, their pace setting shelled rider after rider out the back door until eventually only Emanuel Buchmann of Bora-Hansgrohe was able to stay with their pink-clad race leader Egan Bernal at the finish, the duo crossing the line three minutes behind debut stage winner Mauro Schmid of Qhubeka Assos.

Back at the ranch, I was in a large group that contained overall contenders Davide Formolo and my cousin Dan Martin at one point until they both rode off in a cloud of dust on one of the climbs. When our mechanics insisted on putting a 36-tooth front chainring on our bikes this morning I thought they were joking but by the time we hit the long 17pc drags at the end of the stage, I was glad they did.

Up front, Romain hung on bravely until the last section but eventually got dropped and lost a couple of minutes, finishing with another pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel of Deceuninck-Quickstep, who had started the day in second overall and was wearing the white jersey of best young rider.

Although we haven’t really talked about it yet, I could see Romain was a bit disappointed afterwards. He was hoping to be one of the climbers who would be able to stay in the front group today and take advantage of some of his rivals but the gravel sections turned the Giro on its head today with a lot of shuffling of the top 10 on GC.

While Bernal increased his lead to 45 seconds over Russian Aleksandr Vlasov today, Dan has dropped out of the top 10 and is now seven minutes back. Although Romain lost a couple of minutes on the run-in today he actually moved up one place to 12th overall and is now three and a half minutes behind race leader Bernal.

A huge rainstorm started shortly after I stepped onto the bus at the finish and I pondered who it might have caused even more damage to if it had arrived earlier. I suppose every dust cloud has a silver lining.

