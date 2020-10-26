The Sam Bennett interview: 'I've had to work so hard to get here I don't want to miss any opportunities'

After almost two decades of trying, Sam Bennett became an overnight success when he sprinted to victory at the end of the final stage of the Tour de France on the Champs Elysées just over a month ago.

If an emotional interview after his first stage win in Ile de Ré endeared him to the hearts of Irish onlookers, the Carrick-On-Suir native's second stage victory and overall win in the Tour's points competition for the green jersey brought with it a new level of fame at home and abroad.

Interview requests from radio shows, TV and print kept him busy for almost a week afterwards but last Friday he was back to winning ways when he took yet another Grand Tour stage win, the eighth of his career, on stage four of the Vuelta Espana – where he spoke during today's first rest day.

"It just really blew up at home," Bennett says of the level of attention he received after the Tour.

"It's crazy. I've raced against all of these guys before, I've won stages of other Grand Tours before, which are just as hard to win, but whatever way people recognise the Tour it just seems to be on another scale.

Expand Close Ireland’s Sam Bennett aims to build on the huge successes of 2020 (Bob Martin/Prudential) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland’s Sam Bennett aims to build on the huge successes of 2020 (Bob Martin/Prudential)

"In one sense it was easier for me because I went straight to Monaco afterwards so there was nobody ringing the doorbell, but I still had online interviews and stuff for five or six days afterwards and didn't get to chill out at all for that period of time. It was all go."

The constant media attention that followed his Tour success could have convinced the affable sprinter that he had finally made it, but Bennett knows better than anybody that it's been a long road from Tipperary and he wasn't about to rest on his laurels just yet.

"The thing is... I've had so many years of injuries and have had to work so hard to get here that I don’t want to miss any opportunities," he says of his decision to ride his second Grand Tour of the year," he says.

"Also, I've just turned 30 and, as a sprinter, that's a number you don’t want to see because you're very close to where you start slowing down. So it definitely wasn’t like 'I won at the Tour so now I can put my feet up'. I need to make the most of every opportunity because I appreciate what I have now.

"I think if I got there when I was younger, without all the ups and downs I've had and things had come easy, then a lot of it would be thrown to the side but even after (disappointing rides at) Ghent-Wevelgem and Scheldeprijs I was very angry.

"There was never going to be a case of going on holiday mode after the Tour and doing nothing for the rest of the year. There was a bit of relaxing for the week after, to get over the kind of mental stress of it and reset, but it was all calculated."

Amongst those calculations was the likelihood of Covid-19 allowing the Vuelta to reach its conclusion in Madrid on Sunday week and Bennett and his team weren't taking any chances, earmarking Friday's fourth stage as the first opportunity for victory.

Expand Close Sam Bennett celebrates his green jersey win at the Tour de France last month. Photo: Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sam Bennett celebrates his green jersey win at the Tour de France last month. Photo: Getty Images

"We knew there were going to be very few opportunities here," says Bennett. "And we also don't know how long this race will last. At the moment everything is fine but you just don’t know when it could be stopped. We really wanted to get that first stage win so that at least we'd get one," Bennett insists.

Even after his Deceunick-Quickstep team took control in the final kilometres however, an early sprint from Jasper Philipsen of UAE almost caught Bennett out with 300m to go.

"When Philipsen jumped, I was like 'Oh man, he's gone!' He was so explosive out of the corner that I actually didn't think I could catch him but I had to keep going, try and get into his slipstream. It was a bit of a relief to get the win early," he says.

His first stage win on the Vuelta last year coincided with compatriot Nicolas Roche donning the overall leader's red jersey. This year, Bennett's victory came a day after another Irishman Dan Martin took victory on stage three. Since then Martin has moved to third overall and after an injury-plagued couple of years looks to be a serious contender again.

"It's great to see Dan winning again," says Bennett.

"I think his emotions afterwards showed how much of a fight he had to get that win. It's been two years since his Tour stage win... that's a long time for a winner like Dan but he's in fantastic form.

Expand Close Dan Martin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dan Martin

"I'm sure the green jersey is something he can go for here. The points here are the same for a mountain top finish as they are for sprint stages so, for me, there's no chance but for him... I wouldn't even be surprised if Dan won the Vuelta. He's in really good shape.

"I do think Dan could win this year's Vuelta. I think he used the Tour to get that base back and I think we're seeing the old Dan Martin again."

Like much of 2020, this year's Vuelta has brought with it a lot of changes. Beginning in October rather than its usual August start date, the colder temperatures in Northern Spain is one of them.

"The first few days it would rain but it was still warm enough so it didn't matter but yesterday was a winter's day," recalls Bennett.

"At the start it wasn't too bad but when we got higher into the mountains it was freezing. We had clear skies on our rest day spin this morning but I wore winter kit like I was in Ireland.

"It's cold and it's probably only going to get colder. It can be wet or it can be cold as long as we don't have the two of them together. That'll make it very hard."

Another obvious change has been the restrictions of movement due to the coronavirus.

"To be honest it makes things a lot easier for the riders," he says. "You're not allowed give autographs, you're not allowed do selfies and I think the general public understand that, so you don't have that distraction during the race. After that, it's all about staying in the bubble and wearing a mask all the time and staying safe.

"Once you're in that bubble and everybody is being tested it's fine. It worked on the Tour de France. The Giro seems to be a different case where they were mixing riders in the hotels with the general public but the Tour was fantastic.

"This Vuelta is really good again and they seem to be taking extra steps like cleaning barriers where people have touched them and stuff. Once you're racing, it doesn't really change much. We race in the middle east where there's nobody watching.

"The Tour didn't feel like the Tour sometimes because there was nobody there. Sometimes it was just missing that atmosphere but, on the Champs Elysées, I was so concentrated on the job in hand that I didn't notice it at all."

In fact, Bennett has been so concentrated on the job in hand that he hasn't been home since April and with lockdown here now is unlikely to get back to Carrick until Christmas.

Read More

"It's funny but, because I can't go home, I want to go home more. At the end of the season it would be nice to get back and see everybody who was part of the long journey that got me to the Tour de France," he says.

"I think doing well at the Tour gave people something positive to take from cycling. I hope it inspires some of the younger generation. I hope it helped people fall in love with the sport because it is a great sport to watch.

"Maybe I'm biased but I think it's a great sport for people to get out and enjoy in any shape or form. We have all these greenways now and there are loads of ways people can enjoy the bike, even with the lockdown now, there are plenty of little loops people can do.

"It's great for the head to get out and about, get some fresh air and I just want people to love cycling again. To get out on a few club spins in Carrick would be really nice over Christmas, see if I get a hiding from them when I come back.

"I'd love to get home and do my off season there, do all the touristy things around Ireland but that's probably not do-able really now."

In a Vuelta laden with mountains, the opportunities are few and far between for the fast men like Bennett but he is hopeful of another chance of glory in the coming stages.

"There are maybe one or two more chances," he says.

"If Madrid happens, it's one I really, really want. I have Rome, I have Paris and I just missed out on Madrid last year when I was second to Jakobsen, so if I got that I'd have won the last stage of each Grand Tour. That would be pretty cool."