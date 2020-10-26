Close

The Sam Bennett interview: 'I've had to work so hard to get here I don't want to miss any opportunities'

Carrick-on-Suir star aiming for more success in Spain after riding the green wave

Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck celebrates winning Stage 4 of the Vuelta Espana, a 191.7km stage from Garray-Numancia to Ejea de los Caballeros. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Expand

Gerard Cromwell 

After almost two decades of trying, Sam Bennett became an overnight success when he sprinted to victory at the end of the final stage of the Tour de France on the Champs Elysées just over a month ago.

If an emotional interview after his first stage win in Ile de Ré endeared him to the hearts of Irish onlookers, the Carrick-On-Suir native's second stage victory and overall win in the Tour's points competition for the green jersey brought with it a new level of fame at home and abroad.

Interview requests from radio shows, TV and print kept him busy for almost a week afterwards but last Friday he was back to winning ways when he took yet another Grand Tour stage win, the eighth of his career, on stage four of the Vuelta Espana – where he spoke during today's first rest day.