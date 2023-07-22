‘The risk of falling down a mountain is a big part’ – Greg Callaghan is taking cycling to the extreme

Pro mountain biker Greg Callaghan uses Dublin mountains to fulfil two-wheeled passion

Opportunities for Irish cyclists to learn how to compete indoors are rare in a country deprived of a velodrome. But cycling in mountainous mud and changeable weather? That’s something that can be catered for in abundance.

And living on the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, Greg Callaghan discovered early on that the thrills and challenges offered on rough terrain are unlike any other.

In the space of a few years, Callaghan has gone from living out of his customised van while self-funding his appearances at downhill mountain bike events to becoming Ireland’s only Enduro rider in the professional arena.

The Dubliner joined the Enduro World Series in October 2017 and during his career has won events outside of Ireland, including at a World Series event in Madeira.

And entering his 13th year as an endurance competitor, Callaghan is putting in the effort to keep sharp.

“It can be demanding. You could be on the bike for eight hours a day but some of the stages could be only three minutes long, so it is a very intense and explosive form of high-intensity racing. So you need to have endurance and also have a degree of explosivity,” the 31-year-old says.

“Normally I would compare the sport to car rallying. The format is very similar - it is a form of mountain biking that consists of five to six timed stages. And the timed stages are normally downhill and you are not timed on the uphills, so you would climb to the top of a mountain and race your way back down.

“Stages could be anywhere from three to 25 minutes long, so you need to be flexible with your skills.

“Training can be quite similar to road racers. Personally I like to spend a lot of time on mountain bikes, so you can get used to riding up the hill and getting a trail back down, so that way you are working on your fitness on the way up and your speed skills on the way back down.

“If I am going out for five hours of training in a day I am getting good endurance training but I am also getting a lot of bike development skills on the way back down. So it is quite a fun sport to train for especially living at the edge of the Dublin Mountains. I have a network of trails and forests to use so you rarely get a boring day in training.”

The sense of intensity in the sport is exacerbated by the danger element of going at high speeds near steep drops. But when you are a World Series competitor, there is no time to take things slow.

“The risk of falling down the side of a mountain is a big part of it. And the level is so high in racing that you have to be on the limit. You can not ride at a comfortable speed because you will just be at the back,” the Red Bull athlete says.

“I mean we are talking about up to 60 to 70kph speeds. Average speed would be about 40kph which would be on the fast side but you might have a stage where the average goes down to seven kilometres per hour. So there is a lot of variety and that could happen within the same race.

“The physicality differs too. Some stages you have some pedalling on a super flat stage and others are very steep. So the whole aim of the World Series is to find the most complete mountain biker in the world, so they throw lots of different things at us.

“You are trying to find the fine line of what the absolute limit of speed you can hang onto is and on top of that because it is an endurance sport you are dealing with mental and physical fatigue.

“Your body might be cashing cheques your brain can’t keep up with and vice versa, so danger is always an element. I have picked up some injuries over the years but thankfully I have been one of the lesser-injured riders and in 10 years of racing the World Series I have only missed two races due to injury. So I think I have managed to stay on the right side of that limit.

Callaghan is taking a break from his Enduro World Series this week, where highlights of his season so far include a 12th-place finish in Tasmania and a top-30 finish last time out in the Dolomites. The Dubliner is trying to keep some momentum this week as he tackles home turn in the Downhill National Championships at Glencullen Adventure Park.

"The way the season is divided, with two races, two months off, three races, two months off and the final stretch after this, it’s key to come into those blocks with momentum as it’s difficult to make adjustments in between.

"With that in mind I am happy with how the season is going so far considering that I wasn’t at my best going into those blocks. I made the best out of the situation, so there’s a lot of positives ahead of the last two in September.

"The margins are tiny as well. The difference between a top 30 and a win is four per cent. It’s nothing really and we’re racing maybe 25-30 mins so that extra four per cent is braking that little bit better and generating a little more speed on the pedals. It’s just tiny things, and watching on the side of the track the top 30 will look very close.”

As for this weekend’s event, Callaghan is looking forward to competing with fellow Irish two-wheeled adrenaline junkies, where he relishes his role as a leading light.

"Everything that I do from now until the final stages in France in September is focused on the end of the season. And the Downhill championships are a different discipline to the Enduro stuff because here I can be completely on the limit with my speed. And that’s useful for me to bring into September.

"I remember when I was starting at 15 or 16 and I seen the top Irish riders … they seemed 10-foot tall and I watched them and learned from their every move. So I try to keep that in mind and set a good example at events like this week. Hopefully they can put it to good use.”