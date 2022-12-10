‘The opportunity to see these guys will inspire people to go on in the sport’

When asked to choose the best Irish road racers, there are those who rate Seán Kelly higher than Stephen Roche – and vice versa. Some say Nicolas Roche, Philip Deignan or Dan Martin. Others would argue that Sam Bennett is a faster sprinter than Kelly was, that Shay Elliott was better than all of them, while the older generation will argue that Sé O’Hanlon, John Mangan or Peter Crinnion were every bit as good as any of the aforementioned.

When asked to choose the greatest off-road rider Ireland has ever produced though, there is invariably only one answer.

Robin Seymour won 20 Irish elite mountain-bike national titles and 18 elite national cyclo-cross titles between 1991 and 2014. He has ridden at three Olympics and, at the age of 51, has three masters world titles to his name. Just a few weeks ago, he became the European cyclo-cross champion for riders over 50 when he rode away from a star-studded field on a muddy course in Namur in Belgium.

“The last two years I’ve kind of freewheeled a bit, due to Covid,” he says. “I’d planned to go to Ipswich to do the masters worlds last year, but the ferry got cancelled due to the omicron outbreak. To win the Europeans on such an iconic cyclo-cross venue as Namur this year, an incredible spot just above the city, was great. You don’t get the opportunity to race at that level too often.”

Seymour got into cycling as a 15-year-old when he went out for a road spin with the local St Tiernan’s club. Ironically, it was his experience of these rides that saw him switch to off-road.

Dutch rider Puck Pieterse competing at Overijse last month. Photo: Getty

Dutch rider Puck Pieterse competing at Overijse last month. Photo: Getty

“I went out a couple of times with St Tiernan’s Road Club but myself and my friend John weren’t made all that welcome as 15-years-olds,” he recalls. “Some of the old lads would come and talk to us but most of the serious riders didn’t want young lads hanging out of them going up the climbs and we weren’t exactly encouraged to come back.”

Road racing’s loss was cyclo-cross and mountain-biking’s gain and Seymour joined the local off-road club MAD (Mountainbike Association of Dublin) and was encouraged by Peter Purfield, a pioneer of the sport here.

His performances in the only two cyclo-cross races in the country, saw a 21-year-old Seymour selected for a Nations Cup Cyclo-Cross round in Leeds in December 1991 and then the world cyclo-cross championships on the same course in January 1992.

“I didn’t know what I was doing training-wise going into it,” Seymour admits. “I got some tips from a few people but you really needed a plan. I was national champion and had demolished the field here, putting them in a position where they couldn’t not send me to the worlds but I was completely unprepared for it, even after riding the Nations Cup. I rode it on a borrowed bike belonging to either Paul or Kevin Kimmage.

“I didn’t see much of the amateur race, because they just rode away from me. But I was blown away watching the pro race afterwards. That was the thing that really spurred me on. It was such a spectacle. I was totally mesmerised by it. I wanted to do cyclo-cross more than anything. After that, I started training and figured out what I was doing – in my own haphazard way.”

Back then though, cyclo-cross was the poor relation of road racing in Ireland and there was no real support network or calendar of events here to prepare for international challenges.

“I rode some cyclo-cross races in the UK in the early 90s but, to be honest, the cyclo-cross thing needed a huge level of commitment from a team of people. You could race domestically in the odd races that were here but to go away, to the UK even, was a new level. Everyone had two bikes, gen washers, a crew of helpers and it was quite difficult to do that.

“Although I rode all the cyclo-cross races here in the 90s and 2000s, I didn’t push into international racing that much. I guess the mountain-bike took over and cyclo-cross sat on the back burner.”

Seymour’s cyclo-cross talent still simmered away though and he turned up the flames every January for the national championships, where he took victory another 17 times. Even now, he can still show some of the youngsters a clean pair of wheels in the muddiest of cycling’s disciplines, although he admits things are changing for the better here.

“When I started, there were two races. Now there’s a full calendar all the way through the season, with races on concurring weekends in all the provinces. There are so many races on the calendar now that it’s worthwhile going and getting the bikes and being prepared for it. There are a lot of juniors and underage kids riding, both boys and girls, and cyclo-cross is an awful lot healthier than it was when I started.”

With a decade or two on current stars like Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock, who will line out for the UCI World Cup in Dublin tomorrow, Seymour will be watching on the side of the course and looking to learn from the leaders of the sport rather than racing the pro race.

“I was asked to ride it but in race-terms, I’m probably two or three minutes off where I was as an elite, about 15 years ago and I was at the back of the field at that stage.”

While some of the Irish squad will attain a decent starting grid position tomorrow due to their national championships points, Seymour reckons it’s a false blessing.

Robin Seymour pictured after the 2022 national cross-country championships. Photo: Inpho

Robin Seymour pictured after the 2022 national cross-country championships. Photo: Inpho

“The professionals don’t take any prisoners. Invariably, anybody who starts that far up the grid gets stuffed into the barriers in the first lap, and rightly so. You’re just in their way and you’re having a big impact on the outcome of their race because you’re just not able to ride at that speed.

“You could do your fastest lap around Abbotsown at eight minutes but in mid-pack of the pro race they’re going to do seven minutes, and it’s impossible to up it to that level. You can’t just raise your game that much on motivation or cheers from the crowd.

“That sounds really harsh and I’m sure anybody reading this in preparation to the race will think that, but it’s being realistic. There’s no point in pretending you’re going to get within . . . forget about Wout van Aert . . . but 15 or 20 seconds of Lars van der Haar, there’s no way. He’ll put that much into you each time he gets onto a big long straight.”

​So for once Seymour will be outside the barriers at a major Irish cyclo-cross event but he is looking forward to seeing the biggest stars race on home soil.

“I have my tickets for Sunday. I’m really looking forward to the women’s event. Our new women’s star, Puck Pieterse, is just a sight to behold.

“I watched her in Namur in the under-23 race and she’s just at a different level skill-wise. She’s not the strongest rider in the race because she’s still only 20, but I was standing at the main run-up in Namur and you’d swear she put her feet in the same footholds every lap.

“To see what she is able to do on the bike . . . as a man, I’d be hard pressed to ride against her. There are probably only a couple of men here who would get anywhere close to her. She’s an incredible rider, worth going to see. She’s an amazing role model for Irish women and girls to be able to see in the flesh in Dublin.

“Having guys like Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock coming to Dublin is such a big draw too,” he says. “Wout is probably the best cyclist that’s ever lived on the planet. Alongside Mathieu van der Poel, these guys have taken cyclo-cross to an incredible level. The power they are generating makes it look surreal.

“I think people will look at these guys and it’ll be very hard not to be impressed by both men and women when you see it live. You see things you don’t really see on the TV and Irish riders just don’t ride at that level yet.

“Everybody I know who cycles at all is going to be there to spectate. The opportunity to see these guys in action will inspire people to go on in the sport, in much the same way I was inspired in Leeds back in 92.”