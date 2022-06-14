Teggart and Feeley among Irish road warriors to watch as Rás roars back into action

For the first time in four years Ireland’s biggest bike race, Rás Tailteann, gets back on the road tomorrow, rolling out of Tallaght Stadium at 11.50 on the first leg of its five-day odyssey around Ireland.

While there will be international teams from Spain, Holland, USA and the UK among the 175-strong peloton this year, a return to national event status and a shorter edition of the race than usual means all eyes will be on the Irish contingent to provide a first home winner since Stephen Gallagher in 2008.

There are just two continental professional teams in the Rás this year, the Irish EvoPro squad and the British Trinity Racing team.

EvoPro’s hopes of overall victory took a dent when Conn McDunphy was ruled out of the race earlier this week with Covid but Mitchel McLaughlin, Liam Curley, Tom Moriarty, JB Murphy and Cian Keogh are all capable of big performances this week while their directeur sportif Morgan Fox is a former national champion and ex professional who knows the race inside out.

Although Trinity Racing are a British-based outfit, they are run by Irish cycling agent Andrew McQuaid and have Irish duo Kevin McCambridge and Matthew Devins among their five-man team. With former WorldTour pro Nicolas Roche making his Rás debut at the wheel of the team car, this squad will definitely be looking to leave their mark on the race.

“It’s great for me to be at the Rás,” said Roche today. “I always said as a joke that when my career was over I was going to come back and ride the Rás but I guess I will do it as a sports directeur beforehand. It’s great for me to be here in Ireland with a young team, to be part of the Rás, experience the Rás, and I’m really looking forward to this week.”

McCambridge took two victories in Spain at the start of the season as well as the recent North Down Grand Prix, while Devins took ninth on stage three of Fleche du Sud for the Irish national team recently. Backed by last year’s junior world mountainbike champion Frenchman Adrien Boichis, Brazilian international Alex Malacarne and British U-23 cyclo-cross champion Cameron Mason, Roche hopes the Irish duo will be fighting for the win as the race heads to its conclusion in Blackrock, Co Louth, on Sunday.

“We have quite a solid team,” says Roche. “Our goal is to be aggressive and try to go for the win but I think every Irish rider who starts the race wants to go for the win. We all know how important it is for Ireland, for Irish riders, and county teams to perform, especially this year that it’s gone back to a more traditional Rás, like back in its early days. I’m looking forward to being back on the road, getting stuck in, enjoying the famous Rás atmosphere and discovering Ireland’s favourite race. Hopefully we can do well this week too.”

A strong Irish national squad of Rory Townsend, Dean Harvey, Archie Ryan, Adam Ward and Paul Antoine Hagan – managed by former world track champion Martyn Irvine – should be consistently in the moves and with Townsend previously proving himself capable of beating WorldTour sprinters, the boys in green should go home with at least a stage victory.

Harvey has been prolific on the home front with victories at the Eddie Crory Memorial (ahead of Hagan) and the Kirkistown Series last week showing he is still in fine form after a good showing for the national squad at the recent Fleche du Sud U-23 race in France.

Ward and Ryan have both been based abroad for much of the year with Jumbo-Visma development rider Ryan sure to feature when the road goes uphill, although with just eight categorise climbs during the week, none of which are first-category ascents, the young Wicklow man may have hoped for a more mountainous route.

In recent Rásanna, county squads usually focussed on the county team award, county rider award and daily stage placings. This year though, a couple of domestic squads seem strong enough to challenge for overall honours.

Matthew Teggart has proven himself the strongest on the domestic scene so far this year, winning all three rounds of the National Road Series that he has entered and taking last Sunday’s Noel Teggart Memorial – held in memory of his grandfather.

Although just 26, Teggart is an experienced campaigner and the Banbridge man lines up in a strong Ulster squad alongside Tour of Ards winner Darnell Moore, Rás Múmhan champion Lindsay Watson, Boyne GP and Carn Classic winner Gareth O’Neill and former junior international Conor Halvey. With the wily Barry Monaghan in the team car, Teggart will be hoping to add to his stage victory from the 2017 edition and will also have an eye on overall honours.

Another squad in contention for county honours are the Cork All Human / Velo Revolution quintet of Richard Maes, Tim O’Regan, Vladislav Evseev, Mark Dowling and Daire Feely, winner of Saturday’s Martin Divilly criterium in Galway.

Feeley in particular will be looking to return to the form that saw him finish second to WorldTour pro Ryan Mullen at last year’s national road championships and end the season as the nation’s number one domestic-based rider.

Tomorrow’s 140km opener from Tallaght to Horse and Jockey will see time bonuses awarded for the first three over the line at Hot Spot sprints at Dunlavin after 33km, Athy after 60km and Urlingford (122km).

These sprints may decide who takes home the first yellow jersey of the Rás, while the first mountains jersey of the race will be decided on the ascents of Glasna after 75km and the second-category Deenside after 93km before the international peloton are expected to blast into the first stage finish at Horse and Jockey at around 1.55pm.

Stage 1: Wednesday June 15 – Tallaght Stadium to Horse and Jockey (140.1km)

Stage 2: Thursday June 16 – Horse and Jockey – Castleisland (154.8km)

Stage 3: Friday June 17 – Castleisland to Lisdoonvarna (173.8km)

Stage 4: Saturday June 18 – Lisdoonvarna to Kilbeggan (154.1km)

Stage 5: Sunday June 19 – Kinnegad to Blackrock (135.3km)