Team Bahrain-Victorious withdraw from the Tour de Suisse following death of rider Gino Mader

The cyclists of Bahrain-Victorious team ride in honour of Gino Maeder, after a 20 kilometers ride from Tuelersee to Oberwil-Lieli named "Gino Memorial Ride" which took place instead of the sixth stage of the Tour De Suisse

Ian Parker

Team Bahrain-Victorious have withdrawn from the Tour de Suisse following the death of rider Gino Mader on Friday.