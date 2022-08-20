Sublime Sam Bennett wins Stage Two of Vuelta a España after dramatic sprint finish

Sam Bennett is back to his best.

The Irish cyclist ended a two-year drought for a stage win in a Grand Tour when galloping to victory in the first full road stage of the Vuelta a España in Utrecht in the Netherlands today.

Injuries, rows with his team, and poor form meant the Carrick-on-Suir man had not ridden one of the sport’s big three-week races since the same Spanish event in 2020.

But Bennett put all those troubles behind him with a blistering finish to beat former world champion Mads Pedersen by a bike length, with Belgian champion Tim Merlier in third place.

After the race, Bennett paid tribute to his Bora-Hansgrohe team-mates. “Ryan Mullan did a great job for me and then Dany van Poppel - well he didn’t just deliver me to the sprint, he launched me, and from there I took off.

“I just wanted to make sure I had the good legs, and I had, and it is a great feeling to be back.”

Bennett’s victory on the flatlands of Holland means he has continued his run of winning a stage in the last five Grand Tours he has ridden, a sequence going all the way back to the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

He’ll be looking for more on Sunday’s stage, as it is a 195km trek starting and finishing in the city of Breda – before the race travels to its homeland on Monday.

There are only perhaps six stages of the 2022 Vuelta that could be classified as possible sprint finishes, and the one in Breda is the second, so Bennett will not want to miss out while his legs and the team is right behind him.