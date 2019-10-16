Sport Cycling

Silver service for Shannon McCurley at European Track Championships

Shannon McCurley with her European Track Cycling Championships silver medal. Photo: Drew Kaplan
SHANNON McCURLEY won silver for Ireland in the women’s scratch race at the European Track Cycling Championships in the Dutch city of Apeldoorn.

The 27-year-old positioned herself on British winner Emily Nelson’s wheel and, with the rest of the field unable to gain ground, McCurley took silver against a stacked field.

The Australian-born international, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympics, switched in recent years from sprinting and keirin racing to the longer events on the track.

McCurley’s silver continues Ireland’s recent success on the track, after Mark Downey (bronze) and Lydia Boylan (silver) won medals at this year’s track world championships.

