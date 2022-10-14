Seán Nolan back from broken vertebrae and ready to take on best of Britain at Cross Clonmel

Sean Nolan, in action during last year's national championships, has made a remarkable recovery from his crash in July that left him with two broken vertebrae. Photo: Inpho

While the biggest names in cyclocross are set to land in Dublin in December, Clonmel Cycling Club is ready to host a high-quality appetiser this weekend that will feature some of the best talent in Ireland, England and beyond.

The Verge Cross Clonmel is taking place in Powerstown Park for the second year as a Class 2 UCI event and will give the leading Irish riders the chance to go head-to-head with some international stars and to earn some UCI points.

Thomas Mein, the man who succeeded Tom Pidcock as British National Champion, is making the trip over and is sure to have a target on his back while compatriot Anna Kay, who has won CX medals at European and World Championships, is set to ride the women’s elite race on Sunday.

Last year’s winners Dan Barnes and Amira Mellor – both of the UK-based Team Spectra Wiggle – also return to defend their titles.

With a strong result in Clonmel likely to influence the Irish selection for the UCI World Cup event that will be held in Abbottstown on December 11, the stakes are high.

Top Irish riders Seán Nolan, Dean Harvey and Darnell Moore will all be on the start line and confident after some strong recent results.

Nolan, second at this year’s national championships, had a convincing win in Kells last week in the first round of the Leinster series, while Harvey and Moore finished first and second in the second round of the Ulster cross series. Stephanie Roche and Caoimhe May, who were the first two home in the women’s race in Kells, will be expected to be towards the front in Clonmel.

For Nolan, Cross Clonmel is another important step on his return to racing after a horrific crash in July. The 21-year-old came off his mountain bike after colliding with what he described as ‘a trap’ on a local trail in Co Louth. Nolan suffered two broken vertebrae, four broken ribs and a punctured lung and the incident led to a Garda investigation as the rope that spanned between two trees appeared to have been set in a deliberate act to cause the crash.

Nolan, however, has made a quicker than expected recovery and is already back winning races.

“Injury wise I don’t feel any side effects from it. It’s just about building back up that fitness and form, you know,” he said. “I was just lucky that the powers of recovery were good.”

Nolan was only off his bike for three and a half weeks and while he may be behind where he’d hoped to be in terms of fitness at this time of year, he’s aiming to improve on his result from last year (11th) among a strong field.

“It’s going to be a pretty cool event with the likes of Thomas (Mein) coming over and even a few other British guys, Dan Barnes, Ben Chilton. These guys are in and around the podium in the British National Trophies which are big races. It’ll make it a good, proper race.

“The first goal for this weekend is really just a step up a level from last week performance wise. I’ve been making a couple of steps over the last few weeks in training," said Nolan, who races on the road for Irish team EvoPro Racing.

"To try and get a top 10 and get a UCI point would be great, because they’re so important and then after that it would be great to be in the mix with the British guys, only being a few months since I was in hospital, you know ... I’d love to feckin’ win the thing but with all these guys coming over I just hope to be able to mix.”

With the UCI World Cup event in Dublin just two months away riders are even more focused this year. Although nothing is certain about selection, Nolan is eager to make his case to represent Ireland in a unique event.

“It’s probably the biggest thing that’s happened in cycling here since the Giro d’Italia came in 2014,” said the Meath man, who is in his third year of biological and geographical sciences in Maynooth University. “We’re talking that kind of scale. The biggest cyclocross race that’s been in Ireland is the C2 in Clonmel and there was one in the North. The World Cup is huge. Most countries haven’t had a World Cup event, it's based mostly around Belgium, the Netherlands, France. It’s the first time for Ireland so it’s a huge deal. It gives us something to aim for, for sure, to be in front of a home crowd for the first time ever will just be amazing."

For this weekend's races, 2020 national champion David Conroy, Trinity Racing’s Kevin McCambridge and Richard Maes of Velo-Revolution All Human will add serious Irish quality to the field, while Sam Bolger and Grace Young may have an upper hand when it comes to the course itself as they prevailed in last week’s Carrick Wheelers promotion that was also held in Powerstown Park.

While that served as something of a dry run, Cross Clonmel race director John Dempsey has overseen the installation of a new bridge and has been tweaking the course to slow down some sections, to present a more technical challenge to the powerhouse riders from abroad.

“We are proud that riders of the calibre of Anna Kay and Thomas Mein in particular are happy to travel to Clonmel for the second edition of Cross Clonmel, which speaks volumes for the good reputation the race has got after only one year on the international calendar," said Dempsey.

“It’s the high point of the Irish cyclocross season, it’s early in the season and the National Championships are a long way away, but it’s the only chance for the Irish domestic riders to test themselves against the international riders.”

As well as the elite races, there will be M40, M50 and M60 events on Sunday, while the underage racing will be the focus tomorrow.