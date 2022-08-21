Sam Bennett’s Vuelta Diary: ‘To get two stage wins in a row at any time is extra special’

Sunday, August 21 – Stage 3: Breda to Breda (193km)

After winning yesterday’s stage, there was a great atmosphere in the team hotel last night. We had our

traditional glass of Terre di Ger Prosecco with our meal and Ryan Mullen and I were in top form in the room as we went to bed.

When I tried to go asleep, though, I couldn’t switch off.

At 3.0am, I was still awake. I was thinking about today’s stage all night.

I was thinking about the intermediate sprint, the points on offer there, and how I would approach it.

How would I get there with the wind and save my legs at the same time? In the finishing sprint, how am I going to hold the wheel again? How am I going to get there again? How am I going to try and get a win?

I like to think through every situation in my head, so that I can deal with them if they happen but I was awake again at 7.0am thinking about it and went to the start afraid that I wouldn’t be able to concentrate today.

This morning at the pre-stage sign-on, as points classification leader I was given a new green jersey for the stage and the team also presented me with a pair of matching green shorts, a new green helmet, green glasses and had green on my handlebar tape. When I looked down at my shorts and glasses before the stage I have to admit it was a nice feeling to be back leading a Grand Tour classification again.

When a seven-man break went clear after 4km today, it suited me as it meant that, once they stayed away long enough to contest the intermediate sprint, I wouldn’t have to worry about sprinting until the finish.

The problem with winning the first bunch sprint of any race though, is that other teams aren’t going to give you a free ride any more so, after a bit of negotiation between the team cars, my German team-mate Jonas Koch spent all day on the front alongside riders from the Alpecin-Deceuninck and Trek-Segafredo teams who also wanted to keep the escapees on a tight rein and reel them in before the end of the stage so that their sprinters Mads Pedersen and Tim Merlier could have a go at the finish.

Jonas did a fantastic ride today on what was a very windy and fast stage. I was so nervous about crosswinds splitting the race that, instead of sitting in the bubble of the peloton, I rode in the line behind the guys near the front, which meant that I was always taking a bit of wind.

There were also a lot of accelerations throughout the day. While the power required for them wasn’t off the charts or anything, it was the sheer volume of them that made it difficult. I was worried that when it came to the sprint I’d have nothing left. When the breakaways were caught with 11km to go, the drag race to the line began with Alpecin hitting the front at 58kph.

Jonas managed another huge turn inside the last 5km before drifting off and leaving Ryan and Danny van Poppel in front of me as we floated just behind the front row of the peloton.

Ryan did a great job, taking all the wind so that I didn’t have to use too much energy to stay in contention.

After Danny’s perfect lead-out yesterday, other teams circled us like sharks in the last couple of kilometres and it soon got quite scrappy.

I was so focused on Danny’s wheel that on a right-hander, with 1,700m to go, I bounced off one of the Trek guys in an effort to stay as close as possible to him.

As the line approached, I was constantly glancing either side of me to see what was happening, just in case I had to move. Our directeur sportif Bernie Eisel had told us this morning to use the finish barriers changing colours as a cue for the sprint today. I couldn’t remember what colour he said but when I saw the change I knew we were close.

As UAE opened up the sprint for Pascal Ackermann on the right-hand side of the road, Danny drove me up along the left. We were quite far back and there was a little bit of headwind but Danny had so much power that he got me to the front at the perfect time. I don’t know how he does it, but he’s been incredible the last two days.

I hit the front in the middle of the road with about 200m to go. I felt somebody come up on my left but I kind of kicked again and was able to hold them off for my second stage win. I was really happy today that I could hold the power.

To get two stage wins in a row when you’re flying is always nice so to do it now, when I’m maybe not at my best, has been extra special.

After delaying the rest of the team because I had to attend the podium and post-stage interviews and anti-doping control, the team bus now have a police escort to the airport where the whole peloton catches a chartered flight to Spain.

At least we have a rest day tomorrow, so I can sleep easy tonight.