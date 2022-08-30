Sam Bennett's Vuelta Diary: Then he showed it to me. Two red lines. I still didn’t believe it and made him do another test straight away.

Tuesday, August 30, Stage 10: Elche to Alicante 30.9km individual time trial

Sometimes after a rest day on a Grand Tour, you wake up and feel worse than you would if you’d been racing the day before.

Most rest days I go for a spin to keep the legs ticking over but yesterday I didn’t do anything as I planned to use today’s time trial to wake them up again ahead of a flat stage tomorrow. Doing nothing, though, can trick your body into thinking the race is over, so I felt a bit sluggish getting out of bed this morning.

I had a slight tickle in my throat three or four days ago after the stage we raced in the rain. I felt tired afterwards too but, like most cyclists, I’ve had the same sensations at plenty of races and as I was absorbing the load and getting better legs as the race went on, I wasn’t worried about it.

My team have done our own antigen tests every day since we started the race and the race organisation carry out regular PCR tests too. Although I had a negative result on the race organisation test yesterday, the fact that I felt a bit sluggish when I woke up this morning meant I asked the team doctor for an antigen test before I went down to the kitchen truck with the rest of the lads for breakfast. Just in case.

I was putting on my shoes, stuffing my backpack for the day ahead, when the doctor turned to me.

“It’s positive!” he said.

I thought he was having a laugh so I just said, ‘Yeah, yeah,” and kept packing my bag. But then he showed it to me. Two red lines. I still didn’t believe it and made him do another test straight away. The result was the same. I had Covid. Still, I lived in hope.

At the Tour de France in July, Polish rider Rafal Majka was allowed continue to race with Covid because his viral load was deemed really low, so an hour before the start, I was still pinning numbers on my jersey and hoping test results from the Vuelta’s mobile lab would come back like his.

As I waited tentatively for the results, I felt fine so I really expected the virus to be low in my body. The results said otherwise, and instead of rolling down the start ramp, I watched the time trial from my hotel room this afternoon.

After the year or two I’ve had, it’s very disappointing to be out of this Vuelta.

I feel like I’ve been building to be good at this race for a year, trying to come back from injury and illness to my best. In the last few months alone, I gave up my social life and stopped meeting up with friends off the bike, just to get my career back on track.

Even when I got here, I brought hand sanitiser with me everywhere before and after the stages. I wore my mask on the team bus when we were already in a bubble. I wouldn’t even sign autographs for people. I was so careful.

Looking back, there is no way of knowing where I got it. We had two flights mid-race. Two buses filled with riders. I got changed in a tent on a mountain top with 80 riders straight off their bikes with no masks. There were cleaners in hotels coughing and spluttering and not wearing masks. On the climbs, people were so close that you could smell their breath as they roared encouragement at us. It could have been all of these things or none of them. It’s futile trying to blame anyone, but it’s very disappointing.

The annoying thing is, I knew this Vuelta is what I needed to hone my form. The hard week that we’ve just had, my body just absorbed it and I know it was coming. Normally, with fatigue on a Grand Tour, your peak numbers start to go down but mine were getting better. At the intermediate sprints and even when attacking stupidly at the start yesterday, they were building. In big jumps. Although the virus must have been in my system then, I was still getting better. When I tested positive in the room, I could have said nothing and raced on all week but, morally, I just couldn’t do that. I don’t want to make anyone else sick either.

My rival for the green jersey on this race, Mads Pedersen, messaged me today when he heard I was out, which was nice. Although we were both going for the same thing, we had different approaches to getting it and I think it was set to be a close battle over the next two weeks. Mads will hopefully win it now and, if he does, he deserves it.

Thankfully, I don’t feel sick. I’m fine. But I think the fact that I feel grand now makes being out of the race harder. I think I could accept it more if I was feeling worse, especially with a sprint stage coming up tomorrow.

If tomorrow does end in a sprint, I know I’ll be looking at it thinking, ‘I could have won that’, ignoring the fact that something as simple as a split-second decision or bad positioning stacks the odds against it. When I was younger, I wasn’t able to handle stuff like missing out on a race I thought I might have won. As I got older, however, I realised everything didn’t stop for me and that somebody had to win it.

Already, I’m thinking about the end of season. I have asked the team to send me the race calendar and let me know the protocol for coming back to racing when I test negative again. I don’t want to be still here without any targets for myself. I need to race out the end of the year strong. I just want to have a plan.

One race that won’t figure on that plan though is the World Championships in Australia as Cycling Ireland are not sending a team due to the expense involved. While the hilly course didn’t really suit me anyway and I will just focus on European races instead, I feel sorry for Eddie Dunbar who has great legs. I feel he could do a good ride if it’s a hard punchy race.

Normally, the only plus side of being out of any race is that you get to go home to your family. I can’t even do that now and, even if I could, I wouldn’t want to spread it to them anyway.

I’m alone in my hotel room now watching the end of the time trial as Ryan (Mullen) has been moved out. The team dropped breakfast at my door this morning but since then I’ve been eating protein bars. We’re staying here again tonight but I don’t know what happens after that. At least I have my iPad and phone so it’s not too bad.

I’m lucky it’s a really nice hotel as, potentially, I could be here on my own for a few days as the Vuelta moves on. I’ve been here all day but I haven’t really had time to chill out yet. I’m still trying to figure out a plan, still trying to process everything.

