Sam Bennett's Vuelta diary: The last climb was so steep my bike almost came to a standstill

One of the things most people don’t realise is the amount of traveling we do before and after stages on a Grand Tour.

Sunday, August 28 – Stage 9: Villaviciosa to Les Praeres (171km)

After a tough day in the mountains yesterday, we had to drive 6km back down the final climb in the team bus.

Because the descent was so crowded and the bus had to avoid people, parked cars, cyclists, and overhanging branches, a journey that should have taken maybe 10 minutes ended up taking us about 45 minutes. That’s before we even hit the motorway.

We’ve been so late getting to the hotels in the last few days that, by the time we get into our room and get a massage, it’s at least 10pm before we’ve had dinner, which also makes it harder to go to sleep some nights.

Once your body gets into a rhythm in a Grand Tour though, I find it kinds of keeps on going no matter how tired you get.

Although we had another tough day in the mountains ahead of us this morning, I was feeling good early on and actually chased a few of the early moves. Looking back now, that was pretty immature. I did a little bit too much and should have just relaxed instead.

The start was so fast and aggressive that it took 45km of flat-out attacking before anyone was able to snap the elastic to the peloton, with a nine-man group going clear and opening a lead that would see them contest the stage victory later in the day.

When we hit the first climb of the day, the second category Alto de Torno, after 48km, I called for a grupetto in the peloton and a nice big group eased up and joined me at the back of the race. I set a steady pace on the climb, got everybody rolling through in the valley and we regained contact easily enough well before the second mountain.

I did the same thing on the Mirador de Fito, after 85km, but got a different reaction. Even though, as a first category gradient, the mountain was longer and steeper, nobody eased up and soon I was out the back looking around me for some company.

I ended up catching a few guys on the way up, but regaining contact in the valley was more difficult because we didn’t have the numbers we had on the first climb.

When we hit the third category Alto de Llama, after 110km, I was like, ‘Okay nobody waited with me on the last one so I’m going to stay in the bunch on this one’ and I did so before easing up in the valley, with around 30km to go.

As I’m concentrating on the points classification at this Vuelta, I’m not worried about losing time overall. Getting to the finish inside the time limit with the minimum amount of effort on these stages is the main goal, so that I can be fresh as possible for the faster flatter days that suit me.

The climb to the summit finish today was very steep.

With brutal sections at 20pc – around the same gradient as St. Patrick’s Hill in Cork City, there were times when I could barely get my pedal over the top of the stroke and my bike almost came to a standstill.

Even though you want to save energy on a climb like that, you just can’t. You just have to push and wrestle with the bike to keep moving and get up it. Danny and Ryan were with me, as well as a couple of UAE guys and a few Alpecin guys, but it was every man for himself on the steep slope.

There were loads of people on the side of the roads running alongside us shouting, and getting to the top felt like it took forever while the two short sections where it was flat for about 50 metres felt like heaven.

Our group crossed the line 30 minutes behind South African stage winner Louis Meintjes but, with a 50 minute time limit to play with after he crossed the line, we could have saved our legs a bit more.

At the summit though, we weren’t done yet.

With the team buses already left for the epic drive south ahead of tomorrow’s rest day, we had to put on warm jackets and ride back down the mountain to a hotel at the bottom, before getting showered and changed.

Descending a mountain after a stage is always the most dangerous part of the day.

You have cars pulling out, people walking out in front of you and guys on bikes that just aren’t up to scratch swerving all over the place in front of you. Today I saw one guy pulling his brakes while holding his wife’s saddle to keep her from rolling off down the hill.

At the bottom, after getting changed, we hopped on a bus chartered by the race organisation to bring us to the airport for a flight from the north of Spain to our next hotel in Alicante. Looks like I won’t be getting dinner too early tonight either.