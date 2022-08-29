| 17.4°C Dublin

Sam Bennett’s Vuelta diary: The fan I bought to cope with the Spanish heat wouldn’t blow your nose

Comparing notes: Ryan Mullen, Sam Bennett's room-mate in this year's Vuelta Expand

Sam Bennett

After yesterday’s ninth stage we had an hour-and-20-minute flight to Alicante where we arrived at our hotel around 11pm ahead of today’s rest day.

Monday, August 29, Rest Day: Alicante

