Sam Bennett’s Vuelta diary: The fan I bought to cope with the Spanish heat wouldn’t blow your nose

After yesterday’s ninth stage we had an hour-and-20-minute flight to Alicante where we arrived at our hotel around 11pm ahead of today’s rest day.

Monday, August 29, Rest Day: Alicante

Having transferred from the north of Spain to the south, the first thing I noticed when we disembarked was that blast of holiday heat, like opening the door of an oven, as soon as I stepped off the plane.

In an effort to be prepared for this, I ordered myself a small portable air conditioning unit from Amazon before this Vuelta, thinking it would be perfect for blowing cool air on myself and Ryan (Mullen) in the room on these hot nights.

When I got it though, it was half the length of my arm and wouldn’t blow your nose.

Thankfully, today’s hotel is the best one we’ve had so far and the air conditioning is good, which is great because we will be here for three nights in a row.

It’s ridiculous how quick the rest day goes. I got up at 10.0 this morning, blinked my eyes and it was lunchtime. I don’t know where the time went.

It probably sounds weird, but I lose all contact with the outside world when I’m racing.

Tara calls it race mode.

I don’t call my parents, family or friends at all. If it’s a week-long race, I might not even ring Tara.

Now that we have a baby son it’s harder, but by the time I’m finished each day he’s asleep and Tara is probably fit for bed after looking after him. Today, though, I got time to video-call them and when Benjamin saw me on the screen he was looking behind the phone to find me.

At nearly nine months, he’s at a fun stage now, where he’s up to mischief, making a mess but discovering things. He says “Dada” now, so hopefully he’ll remember me when I get home.

Because myself and Ryan are both new parents, we’ve been comparing notes all through this Vuelta.

“Did yours do this?”

“Can yours do this yet?”

At the Tour of Poland, we both had niggles in our backs from carrying them around and had to go to the chiropractor to get straightened out so I guess us cyclists are not as hard as we make out.

While most coaches want you to do an hour’s ride even on a rest day during a training block, I find that the effort to get ready is harder than the hour of training and the morning is wasted, whereas, if I take the day off, I can attack the next block with fresh motivation.

Today was a bit like that.

Normally I’d do an hour on the bike, which usually turns into two by the time you get ready, do the spin, have a coffee stop. But I didn’t even go for a cycle today.

Instead, I made sure my bikes were the way that I wanted them, cleaned my shoes, replaced old sun cream and deodorant sprays and cleaned up my own area of the bus.

At this stage of the race you get hungry quicker but you get full quicker too, so you’re constantly wanting to snack because you’re body’s working hard.

My Bora-Hansgrohe team have a fully kitted kitchen truck to eat in every night. Last night though, because of the transfer, we dined at the hotel buffet with three other teams and while a lot of the population have almost forgotten about Covid by now, as a professional sportsperson, it’s always in the back of your mind.

Read More

The whole peloton had antigen tests today and you’re only ever one wrong result away from being out of the race. One of the hard things about Covid is people recognising me in the green jersey, looking for autographs and photos.

Before this Vuelta, people used to mix me and Ryan up because they expected the sprinter to be the bigger guy, while Ryan wearing the Irish champion’s jersey earlier this year also confused them.

While I’ve no problem with photos, I don’t really want to sign autographs because of Covid. You could have 10 or 20 people with different pens and tops and jerseys and books and while I don’t know the transmissions rates from handling stuff like that, it just feels safer not doing it.

Sometimes people are standing there for a long time and might even have something Irish with them so I feel s**tty not doing it but if I get Covid I’m out of the race.

After a year plagued with injury and illness, I spent a long time trying to get my career back on track. Tara was pregnant for some of that so it was pretty stressful at times and wasn’t fair on her either.

When I eventually got some semblance of fitness back, I still completely gave up my social life for months before this Vuelta. I’m sorry if I’ve let anyone down but, after all of that, I can’t afford to catch Covid now.

Vuelta a Espana, Live, Eurosport 1, 1.30