Sam Bennett’s Vuelta diary: Once we saw the boats, Ryan and I decided to re-enact the famous scene from Titanic

August 19 – Stage 1, team time trial, 23.2km, Utrecht

Since Tuesday evening, my Bora-hansgrohe team-mates and I have been biding our time in a hotel in Utrecht waiting for this Vuelta to start.

Our team’s hotel has been strange in that everything in the rooms feels damp. You can’t open the windows and you can’t hang your clothes up because they’ll be damp the next morning. I bring my own pillow to races but even it feels damp now. I’m not sure if there’s something wrong with the air conditioning or if it’s just very humid.

Although the days before every Grand Tour start are punctuated by team meetings, training rides, bike checks, route recons, massage, physio and press interviews, there is also a bit of down time, where you’re literally lying around with a few hours to kill.

I’m rooming with last year’s national road race champion Ryan Mullen for this Vuelta and the two of us get on like a house on fire. Maybe it’s the Irish sense of humour, but we’re like Dumb and Dumber, just laughing at stupid stuff every five minutes.

The last few days, we’ve been playing the video game Call of Duty online against Zdenek Stybar and Jonas Carney – who are riding the Tour of Denmark for the Quickstep team. I also play against Shane Archbold or my brother-in-law Shayne sometimes. Instead of phoning each other to keep in touch, we pass the time comparing the weather or the races we’re riding while shooting and blowing things up on screen.

If it’s just myself and Ryan playing, we might get to win a few games, which is good for the ego, but Carney is so good at it that we almost want to ignore his request to play. You don’t last five minutes in a game with him. Him and Stybar use us as cannon fodder.

The other day we were all aboard a virtual helicopter in the game, when the Quickstep duo decided, ‘Let’s jump out of the chopper here!’ so myself and the other gob****e jump out while the two boys stayed up in the air and watched us get shot for the laugh.

I think it’s good to have a bit of craic when you have some down time. Yesterday during the team presentation each team rode separately through a shopping mall, came out into a square where we were introduced to the crowd before getting into a boat which took us down the canal to the team buses.

Of course, once we saw the boats, Ryan and I decided to re-enact the famous scene from ‘Titanic’ where Kate Winslet stood at the front of the ship with her arms wide open as Leonardo DiCaprio held her from behind. So now, photos and videos of that have been posted everywhere by onlookers and we accidentally went viral.

This morning we were up and out on the team time trial course a few times to try and get used to riding the 20-plus corners and narrow streets in team formation ahead of this evening’s opening stage start.

When we got our race numbers before the start though, they had a Belgian flag beside my name. Now, I was born in Belgium because my dad played professional football there for a few years but I’ve never been Belgian, so I don’t know where they got that from.

When Ryan saw it, he quickly went looking for his number and sure enough, they had a British flag alongside his name. We knew it was too late to get the race organisers to change them but we weren’t having that. Instead, we found the blank numbers, with no names on them, that we’d used to hold in front of ourselves for the organisation’s pre-race mug shots and used them instead.

I was delighted it was dry when my Bora-hansgrohe team rolled off the start ramp because the rain this morning made things a lot sketchier on the slick city streets.

The amount of corners and narrow streets made it quite hard because even though you were already making an effort in the middle of the line, you had to dig even deeper to kick out of the corners if you were on the front and just to stay in contact if you were at the back. My time trial bike is a bit alien to me. I don’t have the power in that low aero position that I usually have and for much of the stage I was rocking back and forward in the saddle trying to find a better position. It definitely wasn’t pretty. My biggest fear was that I’d lose the wheels in the middle of the line which would really mess up the team’s effort.

With 3km to go, I tried to build the speed back up too quickly coming out of a turn and then went into the red trying to get onto the back of the line. By then Jonas and Matteo Fabbro had already been dropped so I was panicking because, with the time stopping on the fifth member of the team to cross the line, I knew we could only afford to lose one more.

After struggling to get back on though, I gave it one more really hard pull on the front and pulled the pin, finishing about a minute and a half behind the team, who finished seventh, 40 seconds behind stage winners Jumbo-Visma.

When I got off the time trial bike for a warm down on my road bike, it felt like going from a tractor onto a Harley-Davidson. Our positions are aggressive on our road bikes but it’s much more comfortable than the low, tight, aerodynamic tuck of a time trial bike.

I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s road stage now. Hopefully I can be up there in the sprint.

Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2,

Live, Eurosport, 3.0



