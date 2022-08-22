Sam Bennett’s Vuelta diary: ‘My problem on a rest day is that I’ve trouble getting away from the racing’

Monday, August 22 – First rest day: Bilbao

Kermit The Frog here with Sesame Street news… at least that’s what my roommate Ryan Mullen has been calling me since I donned the green jersey of points classification leader at this Vuelta two days ago.

While the Vuelta leader’s red jersey is worn by the rider who has covered the distance in the shortest time, the green jersey is awarded to the rider who has accumulated the most points on the race.

Points are awarded for the first 15 across the line every day and also to the first five at an intermediate sprints point during each stage. While there’s a lot of sprinting involved in going for the green jersey, it also means that it doesn’t matter if you lose time to the overall leaders on any stage, which is great for me and most of the other sprinters when it comes to the mountains.

After winning yesterday, I had to make two trips to the post-stage podium, one for the stage winner’s presentation and one for the points jersey. After that, I attended the daily press conference in the media centre, spoke to individual cameras in the mixed zone and then posed for photographers before heading to anti-doping control.

This took around an hour, which meant the team had to wait for me before the bus could take us to the airport last night for our two hour chartered flight to Bilbao and today’s first rest day.

The difference between a plane full of cyclists and a plane full of holidaymakers became apparent when we landed in Bilbao. Instead of the normal rush to unfasten seat belts, stand up, grab bags and queue to get off, nobody budged.

Not even an inch.

Even when they opened the doors, only the first two rows of riders stood up. Everybody was trying to save their legs until the last minute before doing the minimum possible to exit the plane and sit down again.

After the transfer, we arrived at our hotel at 11.50 and only had dinner at midnight. When the team asked what time I wanted breakfast this morning I told them I was just going to see when I woke up.

They laughed when I said I might not be down for training at 11.0.

It turned out I nearly wasn’t ready at 11.0. After a bad night’s sleep the night before, I was looking forward to my bed, but I didn’t get to sleep until 3am again.

I was so jealous of Ryan being conked in the other bed as I lay awake that I thought about kicking his bed and pretending I had a nightmare so that he’d be awake too.

My problem is that I think too much during races and have trouble getting my mind away from it. Over the past few years, I’ve tried listening to various sounds but I’ve found listening to comedians on my headphones gives me something to focus on to switch off. My favourites are Dara Ó Briain and Kevin Bridges, both of whom will be delighted to hear they put me to sleep.

After breakfast, I just about made it down for our rest day training spin only to find out that the climbers wanted to do a hilly spin. Instead of an easy hour on the flat I had two hours with 700 metres of climbing which didn’t exactly suit me.

Our hotel room is decent enough, with a small kitchenette and sitting room in it but at the moment it’s strewn with cables and chargers so that we don’t have to do it again for a few days.

When we walked back into the lobby after training, Basque rider Mikel Landa was sitting there with his baby. A few months ago Ryan and I would barely have noticed, but we’ve both become parents this year so we dropped our heads with jealousy when we saw them.

It hit us that it will be another three weeks before we see the kids again and we’ll have to make do with videos and FaceTime calls for now.

Although he’s a gentle giant, Ryan is built like the proverbial masonry lavatory. With his blond hair and chiselled jaw line, he looks like he should be in The Avengers – although they’d probably kick him out for cursing.

A big strong guy on a bike, he’s the one who gets the team in position for the sprints, does most of the jostling and bumping in the last few kilometres to keep me at the front.

In yesterday’s finale, one of the smaller guys Ryan collided with didn’t take too kindly to him. “You come here with your 90 kilos and you start pushing and shoving!…” roared the guy as they bounced off each other while trading a few curses.

The thing that upset Ryan though wasn’t the argy-bargy. It was the fact that he said he was 90 kilos.

“I’m only 79.6!” he said to me afterwards, although he was quite pleased with the fact that former Tour and Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali pulled alongside him mid-stage, squeezed his triceps and asked “Hey Ryan, how many push ups today?”

We’re back in action tomorrow with an introduction to some climbing. I think it’s going to be a stage for the breakaways but you never know what will happen.

