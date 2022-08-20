Sam Bennett's Vuelta diary: 'I could see the line closing in but, in my head, it was pure panic'

Today’s flat 175km opening road stage of this year’s Vuelta always looked like it would end in a bunch sprint finish into Utrecht.

As our sprinter, the team plan was to try to look after me throughout the stage, keep me sheltered from the wind, fed and watered and ensure I got to the last couple of hundred metres in the best shape and position possible.

While the plan sounds simple, something as innocent as picking the wrong wheel or even the wrong side of the road in the last kilometres can mess up a whole day’s work, so I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a little bit of pressure on the start line this morning.

As an early break slipped up the road and the peloton settled down behind them I spent most of my day with the soundtrack to the movie Titanic in my head, an unexpected by-product of myself and roommate Ryan Mullen’s re-enactment of one of the scenes of the movie in a boat on the way back from Thursday’s team presentation.

When five guys went up the road early on I was happy because I didn’t really want to contest today’s intermediate sprint. As it came quite late in the stage, with just 20km to go, I didn’t want to commit too much to it, because the racing always ramps up after that and I knew I wouldn’t have too much time to recover for another sprint at the finish.

While there are points on offer for the first 15 riders across the finish line every day, there are also points on offer for the first five riders over the intermediate sprint line during each stage. These points accumulate towards the green jersey classification, which is a target for most of the sprinters in this Vuelta.

While I want to consistently collect points throughout this Vuelta, the worst thing that can happen is you go for the green jersey and get neither it or the stage win, so even when the five escapees were brought back before the intermediate sprint, I didn’t want to commit one hundred per cent but I still wanted to get something.

Intermediate sprints are not like a normal bunch sprint. They always open up later. Today’s was on an airport runway, so you could see it coming for a long time.

I wanted to keep my final lead-out man Danny van Poppel fresh for the finish, so Wilco (Keldermann), Jonas (Koch) and Ryan kept me in a position where the door was always open to get out and when former world road race champion Mads Pedersen opened up I was able to follow him and took second place and 17 points without too much effort.

My Bora-Hansgrohe teammtes did a fantastic job for me all day today. Matteo (Fabbro) got bottles for me. Wilco, Jonas and Ryan did a perfect job coming into the intermediate sprint. Even our GC contenders Sergio Higuita and Jai Hindley kept me very well placed in the crosswinds and Danny was brilliant at the finish.

In the finale, we knew that the road got a bit twisty and tight inside the last 6km and tried to be near the front without panicking too much. The last 5km or so, we had to be there or thereabouts but didn’t want to be at the front.

With a hectic final few kilometres today, it was always going to be impossible to get a full lead-out train to hit the front all together at the right moment so we knew we had to surf the wheels and try and just pick the right one in the last few hundred metres.

I rounded a left-hander with 3.5km to go in fifteenth place. With 2km to go I was riding in between the back wheels of Ryan and Danny as they ignored people bumping and barging off them to keep space for me. As we tore towards the line at around 60kph, there were a lot of surges and stalls and it was hard to stay in the right place.

There were a lot of corners but in fairness to the race organisers they picked a nice finale that was safe, with no road furniture and no real change in the width of the road so it flowed and you could carry your speed.

We had planned to hit the front late today but those last two kilometres went by so fast that I thought we weren’t going to get out of the melee in time but the boys did an incredible job.

Danny … I don’t know how he does it, but he always finds the gap, always gets out. He brought me to the front with so much speed in the last 250 metres that I probably should have jumped straight away. Instead, I hesitated for a split second and then was a bit nervous that I wouldn’t get on top of the speed again.

Thanks to a fantastic lead-out, I hit the front with about 200 metres left. I don’t know if there was a tailwind but there definitely wasn’t a headwind and for the last 100metres I was just trying to hang on to my speed.

I could see the line closing in but, in my head, it was pure panic. I really thought somebody was going to jump out of my slipstream and come around me. Like the scene in Pirates of the Caribbean where Jack Sparrow is running down the beach being chased by cannibals, I expected to be gobbled up before the line.

To cross the line half a bike length clear with my fist in the air to win the stage was a huge relief and continues my run of winning a stage in every Grand tour I’ve ridden since 2008. The 50 points I got for the stage win put me into the green jersey too, which is a nice bonus.

To win today is fantastic because it takes a little bit of the pressure off. We’ll enjoy the moment tonight but we’ll wake up in the morning, forget about it, and go for another stage.