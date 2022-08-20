| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sam Bennett's Vuelta diary: 'I could see the line closing in but, in my head, it was pure panic'

SATURDAY AUGUST 20 - STAGE 2: S’HERTOGENBOSCH TO UTRECHT (175.5KM)

Sam Bennett won Stage Two this afternoon. Expand

Close

Sam Bennett won Stage Two this afternoon.

Sam Bennett won Stage Two this afternoon.

Sam Bennett won Stage Two this afternoon.

Sam Bennett

Today’s flat 175km opening road stage of this year’s Vuelta always looked like it would end in a bunch sprint finish into Utrecht.

As our sprinter, the team plan was to try to look after me throughout the stage, keep me sheltered from the wind, fed and watered and ensure I got to the last couple of hundred metres in the best shape and position possible.

Most Watched

Privacy