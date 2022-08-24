| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sam Bennett’s Vuelta diary: ‘At one point Mads Pedersen pulled his pocket open and asked if I wanted to get in’

Wednesday August 24, Stage 5: Irun to Bilbao (187.2km)

Spanish rider Marc Soler of UAE team Emirates celebrates after winning the fifth stage of the Vuelta. Photo: Miguel Oses/AP Expand

Close

Spanish rider Marc Soler of UAE team Emirates celebrates after winning the fifth stage of the Vuelta. Photo: Miguel Oses/AP

Spanish rider Marc Soler of UAE team Emirates celebrates after winning the fifth stage of the Vuelta. Photo: Miguel Oses/AP

Spanish rider Marc Soler of UAE team Emirates celebrates after winning the fifth stage of the Vuelta. Photo: Miguel Oses/AP

Sam Bennett

Today’s fifth stage to Bilbao featured a loop of the Basque city and an intermediate sprint after 158km.

With four climbs coming before the sprint though, I knew that it would be highly unlikely that I’d be at the front of the race to contest the sprint points on offer there towards the green jersey.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy