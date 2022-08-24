Sam Bennett’s Vuelta diary: ‘At one point Mads Pedersen pulled his pocket open and asked if I wanted to get in’

Today’s fifth stage to Bilbao featured a loop of the Basque city and an intermediate sprint after 158km.

With four climbs coming before the sprint though, I knew that it would be highly unlikely that I’d be at the front of the race to contest the sprint points on offer there towards the green jersey.

After beginning the day with just a nine-point advantage over Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo, I didn’t want to let him slip up the road in a breakaway and possibly take over the lead in the competition, so for the first hour of racing I kept an eye on him.

With dozens of riders trying to get up the road in search of a stage win, the average speed was around 50kph for the first 75km of racing and Pedersen was super strong, attacking constantly throughout proceedings.

While we wanted to keep him out of the break, we also had to do it without wasting energy. I was following Mads for a while so, whenever he jumped, I was usually in his wheel.

Soon, some of the lads in the bunch were slagging him that he had a green shadow. At one point, I was stuck to him so much that he rode up to me, pulled his back pocket open and smiled, “Hey Sam, do you want to jump in here?”

I don’t know if he noticed or not but, after that, whenever he took a sip of his bottle, I took a sip of mine and whenever he ate a gel, I ate a gel, just for the craic. There’s a time to be aggressive in a race but you also have to be able to have a laugh sometimes, and Mads and I have the same sense of humour. When you’re spending five hours a day beside each other in the bunch, it’s better to have a bit of craic and a few mates than to have enemies.

Sprinting, of course, is a bit more cut-throat but, even then, I think it’s funny when some of the younger guys apologise for something they did in the gallop to the line. I know sprinting is competitive. People do stuff in the moment but, once you get to the line it’s forgotten about. I might scream at someone for pushing me or cutting me up in the moment, but afterwards I wouldn’t even think about it anymore.

Sprinting is an aggressive part of cycling. It’s dangerous. But I don’t lose the head too often.

I thought I’d lose the green jersey today though. In fact, there is so much racing left on this Vuelta that I presume I will lose it at some stage before trying to get it back.

When 17 riders eventually got clear after 75km, things settled down for a while as the peloton set a steady tempo over the first climb.

On a day for our GC contenders, I was supposed to keep the team in position today but I didn’t really have the legs, just had a bad day.

Today was really humid and there were plenty of bottles drank and thrown over ourselves to keep cool.

Still, Ryan Mullen was sweating so much he looked shrivelled up on the bus afterwards.

When we hit the penultimate climb, the second category Alto del Vivero, with 47km to go, I just sat up, dropped the gears and eased up.

The atmosphere on the climb was really good –and because I was in the green jersey it was probably easier to pick me out and cheer for me, so that was nice.

As the breakaways crested the summit five minutes ahead of the peloton, I drifted out the back and rode up the climb with team-mates Ryan and Danny (van Poppel), and Kaden Groves of BikeExchange and the former race leader Edoardo Affini from Jumbo-Visma.

We caught maybe 30 riders on the descent but when we hit the climb for the second time, with 20km remaining, the group split again due to a few people riding too hard for our liking. What I don’t get is, the ones that rode up the climb hard, free-wheeled down the 14km descent and we caught them again at the bottom anyway.

If they rode easier on the climbs and rolled through on the descents, they could have saved a lot more energy.

I think some people just don’t want to be in the last group on the road nowadays. Whether that’s a lack of experience, ego, or whatever, I don’t know, but it doesn’t make any sense to me with two and half weeks to go.

Although we had 45 minutes to get to the finish inside the time limit today, our group got there within 17 minutes of the stage winner, Marc Soler of UAE, while up ahead, our GC guys Jai (Hindley) Sergio (Higuita) and Wilco (Keldermann) finished in the peloton five minutes behind the breakaway and are still in contention.

Tomorrow finishes atop a first-category mountain. It will be the hardest stage so far and we will just focus on our climbers. I held onto green today but tomorrow is one of those days where we just have to allow points to go if they go. There’s not much you can do on those days.