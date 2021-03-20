Sam Bennett's Milan-San Remo cycling classic hopes undone by untimely puncture

An untimely puncture in the last 20km cost Ireland’s Sam Bennett his chance of winning the Milan-San Remo cycling classic in Italy today.

The Irishman had to change his bike on the Cipressa climb just as the pressure came on at the front of the race and the chase to get back on meant the Carrick-on-Suir rider had not then got the strength to go with the moves at the end.

The 300km race, the first of cycling’s five ‘Monuments’ during the season, was won by Belgian Jesper Stuyven who held off the closing bunch in a dramatic finale.

Online Editors