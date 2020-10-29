Sam Bennett wins Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana

Sam Bennett’s super season on the bike continues. He won today's ninth stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 164km leg to Aguilar, with one of his trademark flying finishes on a rare day for the sprinters in this year's mountainous race in Spain.

That’s four stage wins in the Grand Tours for the 30-year-old Irishman this year, to add to the five he banked in 2018 and 2019. He’ll be looking for another win in Friday’s stage to Suances which is not as flat as the one Bennett has just won, but should still be well within Bennett and his team’s capabilities.

Bennett took this latest win very easily, having time to throw his hands into the air and then point to the Deceuninck Quick Step name of his team on his jersey. Pascal Ackermann of Germany finished second after the peloton enjoyed a lazy day on what has been a real race of attrition in the mountains on most other days.

This second stage win probably won’t lead to a charge for another points jersey to match the one won in France last month. Unlike in France, which favours the sprinters, each stage in Spain carries the same number of points each day. So the points jersey is likely to be won by one of those riders trying to win the overall race.

Dan Martin stays third overall after hiding in the bunch for the day. He’ll be hoping to do the same on Friday before the race returns to the mountains with two cruelly-hard stages, full of climbing, on Saturday and Sunday.

For now, Bennett will dream of another win tomorrow in a 2020 that keeps on giving for the Carrick-on-Suir cyclist.

