Sam Bennett wins stage 4 of Vuelta a Burgos and takes points jersey going into final day

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett soloed to victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos after taking the race into his own hands with an opportunistic attack just after the one kilometre to go banner.

The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider's lead-out train was derailed by a crash approaching the final run-in but he press clear along to cross the line into Roa de Duero, in northern Spain, four seconds clear of Arnaud Demare and Giacomo Nizzolo. It is Bennett's first race win since January.

After his third-place finish in Wednesday's second stage, the current National Champion also takes over the points jersey.

His team-mate Remco Evenepoel retains the overall lead heading into Saturday's final stage.

"It was the last chance to win here," Bennett said . "I really needed it and I did everything I could."

