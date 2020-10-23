Sam Bennett reigns in Spain to make it back to back Vuelta wins for Irish cycling

Sam Bennett made it two in a row for Ireland at this year’s Vuelta a Espana with a perfectly timed dash for the line to win today’s Stage 4.

After three days in the mountains, today’s 191km ride to always looked suited to the fast men and once again the Carrick-on-Suir sprinter showed he is the fastest around. Bennett was brought to the front in the final five kilometres perfectly by his Deceuninck-Quick-Step team but it was Jasper Philipsen of UAE Team Emirates who opened up the sprint after rounding the final corner.

However, Bennett, full of confidence after his two stage wins and green jersey success at the Tour de France, showed once again that he is the man to beat in the final 300 metres as he came around Belgium rider to win by a clear bike length.

“It was so fast in the run-in. I was a bit nervous, it was a bit sketchy,” said the 30-year-old, who saw his main sprint rival, and former team-mate Pascal Ackermann finish in fourth. “It was mad how we said ‘we needed to be together at one point’ and on that point the team was all there. So they did the job perfectly, the team came together when they needed to, even more than we asked to be there, the whole team was there to support (me). I want to thank all the guys, they did an absolutely fantastic job.

“Philipsen came up the inside and got such a jump and I actually didn’t think I was going to catch him. In the end I started getting more and more speed and I was still accelerating towards the line so I had the power.”

Today’s victory, his third Veulta stage win and eighth across all three Grand Tours, comes fast on the heels of Dan Martin’s success, making it back-to-back wins in a Grand Tour by Irish riders for the first time. Martin retains his second-place in the general classifications as the race returns to the mountains tomorrow on a revised stage after the planned summit finish on the Tourmalet had to be rearranged due to French coronavirus restrictions.

Online Editors