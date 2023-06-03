Sam Bennett on Tour de France preparations: ‘The Dauphine is something that will turn you inside out’
Gerard Cromwell
Sam Bennett’s road to the Tour De France begins on Sunday with the eight-day Criterium du Dauphine in France.
Latest Cycling
Exclusive | Sam Bennett on Tour de France preparations: ‘The Dauphine is something that will turn you inside out’
ICycle diary: I must resist the temptation to cram in some extra training before the big day
Young Ineos rider Tom Pidcock happy to ‘play down’ yellow jersey ambitions at Tour de France
Eddie Dunbar determined to climb to greater heights after shining at Giro d’Italia
Eddie Dunbar aims to hit more Grand Tour heights after finishing seventh in Giro
Mark Cavendish finishes Giro d’Italia in style after getting help from old friend
Dunlevy and Kelly make it three golds in a row at Para-cycling World Cup
Eddie Dunbar moves up to fourth overall in Giro d’Italia as Filippo Zana wins stage 18
Watch: Alberto Dainese wins stage 17 of Giro d’Italia in dramatic sprint finish
Ireland’s Ben Healy to wear the blue jersey of King of the Mountains at the Giro d’Italia
Top Stories
Barcelona police arrest ‘drunken’ man after Irish festivalgoer sexually assaulted
Meet the mid-life surfers: ‘These women don’t give a f**k. They don’t care if they fall off or what they look like’
LATEST | Sacked taxi driver denied bail as police say he is loyalist drug enforcer but defence says gun threat video ‘consensual’
Man’s conviction for harassing Quinn executive Kevin Lunney quashed
Latest NewsMore
David Corkery on his fight against anxiety and depression – and why he’s being ‘villainised’ for suing the IRFU
Top 50 best Irish albums - The Top Ten
Lily Allen says she can’t write new songs yet but believes music will ‘reveal itself’ again after series of traumas
LATEST | Sacked taxi driver denied bail as police say he is loyalist drug enforcer but defence says gun threat video ‘consensual’
Man’s conviction for harassing Quinn executive Kevin Lunney quashed
Barcelona police arrest ‘drunken’ man after Irish festivalgoer sexually assaulted
LATEST | Caroline Flack’s mother sends message to Philip Schofield as campaigner hits out at ‘homophobia’ in pursuit of presenter
Charlie Bird greets Bloom attendees at Samaritans stand
Charlie Bird greets Bloom attendees at Samaritans stand
Animal rights activists accuse police of ‘abusing’ powers as 19 arrested ahead of Epsom Derby