Sam Bennett makes the perfect start to Paris-Nice with opening stage win

Sam Bennett of Ireland wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Paris Nice cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles) with start and finish in Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole, outside Paris, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Sam Bennett timed his late charge to perfection as the Irish cyclist claimed the opening stage of the Paris-Nice race.

Bennett donned the yellow journey for the week-long race after getting the better of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who came second and third respectively.

Bennett is the first Irishman to wear the yellow jersey since Sean Kelly, and crossed the finish-line first in Saint-Cyr-l'École after the 166km stage.

Speaking after his win, Bennett said:

"It's hard all day in the European races. Today was a test to see how the legs were.

"We couldn't come to the front until two kilometres to go, we started to panic but the whole team did a great job. I was pretty happy with the kick I had, I felt pretty strong."

Bennett has been a strong run of form lately, having won two stages at the recent Tour of the UAE.

Monday's second stage runs from Oinville-sur-Montcient to Amilly and is 188km.

