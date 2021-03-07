Sam Bennett makes the perfect start to Paris-Nice with opening stage win

Sam Bennett timed his late charge to perfection as the Irish cyclist claimed the opening stage of the Paris-Nice race.
Bennett donned the yellow journey for the week-long race after getting the better of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who came second and third respectively.
Bennett is the first Irishman to wear the yellow jersey since Sean Kelly, and crossed the finish-line first in Saint-Cyr-l'École after the 166km stage.
Speaking after his win, Bennett said:
"It's hard all day in the European races. Today was a test to see how the legs were.
"We couldn't come to the front until two kilometres to go, we started to panic but the whole team did a great job. I was pretty happy with the kick I had, I felt pretty strong."
Bennett has been a strong run of form lately, having won two stages at the recent Tour of the UAE.
Monday's second stage runs from Oinville-sur-Montcient to Amilly and is 188km.
