Sam Bennett is Irish national road race champion after final kick sees off Eddie Dunbarr

Sam Bennett has won the Irish national road race championships in Derry after seeing off Eddie Dunbar in a two-man battle for the line.

Sam Bennett has won the Irish national road race championships in Derry after seeing off Eddie Dunbar in a two-man battle for the line.

The two World Tour riders had been clear of the field along with domestic rider Mark Dowling for most of the 162km of racing but on the last of the eight circuits Dowling was dropped before Bennett delivered a final kick on the uphill finish to see off the in-form Corkman.

A first national title will be some consolation for the Carrick-On-Suir sprinter who has been overlooked by his Bora-Hansgrohe team for this year’s Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

Ryan Mullen, who won the time trial championships on Thursday, took the race for third from the chasing group. Earlier, the event was stopped for over an hour after a rider was involved in an accident with a vehicle on the course.

Online Editors