Sam Bennett happy to end season with strong performance in Paris-Tours

Sam Bennett ended his 2022 season with a strong performance in the final race of the year when he took third behind defending champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) in the one-day classic Paris-Tours.

Having been forced out of the Vuelta a Espana last month with Covid, Bennett returned to action recently and took fifth at the Munsterland Giro in Germany last week.

Yesterday, Bennett rode aggressively throughout the 213.5km event which featured numerous climbs and long dusty sections of gravel roads.

As a five-man breakaway dangled up the road, the Carrick-On-Suir man went clear in a chase group with around 60km to go.

“I saw an opportunity to get into the next sections without too much fighting so I thought I’d give it a go and was happy a group went with me,” said Bennett. “We could ride more tempo, didn’t have to do as many accelerations as you would in the peloton.”

As the escapees ahead fractured, the chase group got to within 10 seconds of the remaining lone leader before Bennett lost contact on the final hill and returned to the peloton with 11km remaining.

With the rest of the front group caught inside the final 2km, the stage was set for a bunch sprint and while Bennett had enough left in the tank to sprint for victory, he found himself boxed in in the last kilometre and had to settle for third after finally seeing daylight just a few metres before the line.

“I felt good in the finale,” he said. “I was happy with the power but I just couldn’t get out. I’d a few guys come in towards me towards the barriers and yeah … if I was even one place up. It kind of opened on the right but I just ran out of time but I’m happy to end the season with a good result.”