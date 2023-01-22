Sam Bennett gets off to the best possible start in the Vuelta a San Juan

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett has made the perfect start to his season by winning the opening stage of the Vuelta a San Juan (2.Pro).
The Carrick-on-Suir rider (32) was brought to the front by his Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Danny van Poppel and survived a chaotic finish to draw first blood in Argentina.
After 144km of racing, Bennett won the dash for the line ahead of his former team-mate Michael Morkov (Soudal Quick-Step) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel Premier-TecKNizzolo (IPT) and will now race in the overall leader's jersey for tomorrow's second stage.
"I worked really hard over the off-season and I know my team-mates did too," said Bennett. "I didn't have the best season last year, so I'm just delighted to start off the season with a win here, return to my old self and start the season on a high with my team-mates."
Stage 2 is a 200km run from Valle Fertil to Jachal and has a slightly uphill finish.