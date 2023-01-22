Sam Bennett gets off to the best possible start in the Vuelta a San Juan

Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Vuelta a San Juan International 2023, Stage 1 a 143,9km stage from San Juan to San Juan on January 22, 2023 in San Juan, Argentina. (Photo by Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett has made the perfect start to his season by winning the opening stage of the Vuelta a San Juan (2.Pro).

The Carrick-on-Suir rider (32) was brought to the front by his Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Danny van Poppel and survived a chaotic finish to draw first blood in Argentina.