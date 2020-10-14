Sam Bennett gets chance to match Tour success at Vuelta after being selected for final Grand Tour of season

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett celebrates after winning the final stage of the Tour de France from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Elysees yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Thibault Camus

Sam Bennett will take part in the last Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a Espana, which starts in the Basque Country next Tuesday.

Fresh from winning two stages and the Green Jersey in last month's Tour de France, Bennett will have a strong lead-out team with him from his Deceuninck-Quick Step squad as he bids to add to the two Vuelta stages he won last year.

Delighted to get the call up for @lavuelta. This will be my first time doing 2 grand tours in 1 season, it will be great to push my limits and see what I'm capable of. #TheWolfpack https://t.co/3KuiuMPV5A — Sam Bennett (@Sammmy_Be) October 14, 2020

As ever, the Vuelta is a very hilly race, but there about five flatter stages that will really suit the 29-year-old Irishman with the flying finish.

As Deceuninck haven’t brought a rider to challenge for the overall title, it seems Bennett is their big option for success at the race with the final stage into Madrid an opportunity to match his Paris triumph of a month ago.

Online Editors