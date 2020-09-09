Sam Bennett falls just short in bid for back-to-back Tour stage wins as Caleb Ewan edges past in photo-finish

Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia wins the stage ahead of BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the green jersey, and Team Jumbo-Visma rider Wout Van Aert of Belgium, in this photofinish. Picture: A.S.O./Handout via REUTERS.

Caleb Ewan snatched victory from Sam Bennett at the death on stage 11 of the Tour de France in Poitiers.

Ewan was a close second to Bennett 24 hours earlier on the Ile de Re but this time had the speed to come past the Irishman just before the line.

The 167.5km stage from Chatelaillon-Plage came down to the expected sprint finish with Ewan taking his second stage of the Tour while Peter Sagan also came past Bennett in a photo finish.

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Bennett had been hoping to repeat the victory of fellow Irishman Sean Kelly the last time a Tour stage finished in Poitiers back in 1978 but had to settle for retaining the green jersey, with his advantage over Sagan initially cut to 15 points.

Expand Close Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the green jersey, celebrates on the podium. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the green jersey, celebrates on the podium. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson

However, commissaries reviewed the finale and relegated Sagan for shoving Van Aert out of the way, moving Bennett up to second and putting the Jumbo-Visma rider on the podium.

That also shook up the points classification, with Bennett’s lead growing considerably to 68 points.

There was no change at the top of the general classification, with Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma continuing to lead from defending champion Egan Bernal of the Ineos Grenadiers.

Victory for Australian Ewan followed his success on stage three to Sisteron.

“It was very, very hectic,” the Lotto-Soudal rider said.

“I knew from the first stage that I won just to stay calm and wait for the right gap to open. I just had a real desire to win today after yesterday and I’m happy to repay my team-mates with the win.”

A messy finale saw Jumbo-Visma’s Wout Van Aert open it up early in pursuit of a third stage victory, but Sagan forced his way through on the inside, and beat Bennett with a bike throw on the line.

More to follow...

PA Media