| 19.5°C Dublin

breaking Sam Bennett clinches second successive victory at Vuelta a Espana

Sam Bennett celebrates winning ahead of Mads Pedersen of Denmark Expand
Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora - Hansgrohe celebrates Expand

Close

Sam Bennett celebrates winning ahead of Mads Pedersen of Denmark

Sam Bennett celebrates winning ahead of Mads Pedersen of Denmark

Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora - Hansgrohe celebrates

Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora - Hansgrohe celebrates

/

Sam Bennett celebrates winning ahead of Mads Pedersen of Denmark

Manasi Pathak

Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe clinched his second stage victory in a row on Sunday by winning the stage three of the Vuelta a Espana, a 193km flat route starting and finishing in Breda.

Bennett, who also won the second stage in Utrecht, was fastest in the bunch sprint finish in the last stage on Dutch soil.

The Irishman finished ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen, as was the case in the second stage, and Dan McLay of Arkea-Samsic completed the podium.

Bennett became the second Irish rider to win at least 10 stages in Grand Tours after Sean Kelly.

Jumbo-Visma's Edoardo Affini will take over the red leader's jersey, called "La Roja", for stage four.

The peloton moves to Spain on Monday. The following six stages before the next rest day will be raced in medium or high mountains of northern Spain, in the Basque Country and Asturias. 

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy