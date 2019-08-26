Sam Bennett claims first-ever stage win in Vuelta
Ireland's Sam Bennett claimed his first-ever stage victory today at the Vuelta.
The Team Bora rider crossed the finish line to win the third stage of the tour of Spain, a 188 km race from Ibi to Alicante.
More to follow
Online Editors
