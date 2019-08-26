Sport Cycling

Monday 26 August 2019

Sam Bennett claims first-ever stage win in Vuelta

Team Bora rider Ireland's Sam Bennett celebrates his Vuelta stage win from Ibi to Alicante today. Photo: Jose Jordan/Getty Images
Ireland's Sam Bennett claimed his first-ever stage victory today at the Vuelta.

The Team Bora rider crossed the finish line to win the third stage of the tour of Spain, a 188 km race from Ibi to Alicante.

