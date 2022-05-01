Sam Bennett claims first win in almost a year at Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race

Ireland’s Sam Bennett took his first win in almost a year this afternoon by sprinting to victory at the Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race.

It’s also the Carrick-on-Suir fastman’s first race victory since returning to the Bora-Hansgrohe team after his acrimonious exit from Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl in 2021.

Bennett took the win after 185km of racing from Fernando Gaviria (second) and Alexander Kristoff (third) after being expertly delivered to the final 200metres by his Dutch team-mate Danny Van Poppel.

Bennett last tasted victory on May 7 last year when he took the second of two stage wins at the Volta ao Algarve but subsequently suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the Tour de France and led to a public fallout with QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere.

The 31-year-old had shown signs of improving form at last month’s Tour of Turkey but makes a big stride forward in preparing for this year’s Tour de France by returning to the top step of the podium after winning out against a strong field of sprinters.