Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman in 31 years to wear green jersey at Tour de France

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the green jersey, celebrates on the podium after stage 5 of the Tour de France from Gap to Privas - Pool via REUTERS/Thibault Camus

A third place finish on stage five of the Tour de France was enough to see Sam Bennett become to first Irishman to wear the green jersey for 31 years.

Although the stage win he craves eluded him once again after being beaten in the sprint by Wout van Aert., Bennett at least did enough on the day to move clear of former three-time world champion Peter Sagan in the points classification.

Sagan has dominated the green jersey with seven victories in the the points race since 2012, but some brilliant tactical riding by Bennett and his Quickstep team saw the 29-year-old overhaul the Slovakian, who was fourth at the finish line.

Bennett will swap his green and white jersey of Irish national champion for the maillot vert as he becomes the first Irishman to pull on any of the classification jerseys since fellow Carrick-on-Suir man Sean Kelly wore green into Paris in 1989.

The sprinter was fourth on Stage 1 before being beaten on the line by Caleb Ewan into Sisteron on Monday but his points tally has been bolstered by two impressive displays in the intermediate sprints over the last two days.

After getting the better of Sagan on Stage 4 to move level on 83 points, Bennett took the maximum (20) at today’s intermediate sprint with team-mate Michael Morkov helping to increase the advantage by sweeping up the points for second leaving Sagan back in fourth.

Bennett now leads the former World Champion by 123 points to 114.

Adam Yates inherited the yellow jersey after Bennett's Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mate Julian Alaphilippe was hit with a time penalty at the end of the stage.

Van Aert was strongest in the sprint after the 183km stage from Gap to Privas but the drama came after the race was over, when commissaires took 20 seconds off Alaphilippe for an illegal feed inside the final 20 kilometres.

The decision saw Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates, who began the day four seconds down, elevated into the race lead as he became the ninth Briton in history to don the yellow jersey.

News of Alaphilippe’s time penalty took some of the shine off Bennett’s celebrations in green.

“It’s a bit disappointing,” he said. “We only heard about it obviously after the finish. It’s a bit of the highs and lows today. We thought we’d have yellow and green but unfortunately we don’t have it now.

“I’m honoured to wear (green) at least once and I’m really happy that happened today. It’s hard to go for stages and the green jersey – today I was so focused on the green I almost forgot to really, really try to win.

“I’ve never had such mixed feelings in my career. I’m really happy to have green but sad to have lost the stage. But I did everything I could. In the last two kilometres I didn’t have the legs to sprint, but I’m pretty happy with my performance in the end.

“It is special for me to be the third Irishman to wear the green jersey. I will do everything to keep it,” said Bennett, who joins Kelly and Stephen Roche on that roll of honour.

As leader, Yates follows Tom Simpson, Sean Yates (no relation), Chris Boardman, David Millar, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas in pulling on the yellow jersey.

The 28-year-old, who will join Team Ineos next season, came to the Tour insisting he would focus only on stage wins after an illness hurt his preparations to have another tilt at the general classification.

“It’s not the way I imagined taking the jersey," Yates said.

" I’m not even sure what happened to Julian – I heard he got a time penalty for taking a feed late. If I’m honest I don’t think anyone wants to take a jersey like this but I guess we’ll wear it tomorrow.

“Tomorrow I was looking to try to take the jersey anyway so we’ll go in with the same tactics, try and win the stage and see what happens.”

Meanwhile, the UCI has announced Imola as the new venue for the road race World Championships, which will only feature the elite events.

The championships, which was due to take place near the UCI headquarters in Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland, will now take place in Italy between Thursday September 24 and Sunday September 27.

Online Editors