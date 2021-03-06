Ryan ready for the deep end as EvoPro hit the road in Belgium

In the Belgium town of Roeselare in west Flanders one of the more intriguing stories in Irish sport gets back on the road tomorrow.

The Irish registered and Irish run cycling team EvoPro Racing will be on the startline for the GP Jean-Pierre Monseré (1.1), which has attracted some of the biggest professional teams in the peloton.

The third-tier team may be a little off the radar in Ireland but they will be rubbing shoulders with World Tour outfits like Lotto Soudal, Cofidis, Qhubeka Assos and a Deceuninck-Quickstep team that includes Mark Cavendish.

The team is run by former national road race champion Morgan Fox and have been punching above their weight since joining the pro peloton in 2019, while helping to fill some of the void left by the demise of the An Post and Aqua Blue Sport teams.

Despite the added complications of a Covid interrupted season, Fox has put together a strong race programme, which grabbed the attention of Irish track racer Fintan Ryan, who starts his first race in EvoPro colours tomorrow.

The 24-year-old from Wicklow has spent the last few years riding on the track with his Kingspan team and chasing Olympic rainbows with Ireland, but the opportunity to expand his horizons on the road was too good to turn down

“I’ve focused on the track for a lot, and I still am focused on the track, but when I talked to Morgan about doing a bit more on the road and I saw the calendar that he had, I thought it is a great opportunity. So I couldn’t really pass it up, to get these sort of races as a continental team - it’s one of the better continental teams - and to be Irish is just a plus,” said Ryan from the team’s house in Aalter, near Bruges.

With races on the continent still being cancelled at short notice, World Tour teams have been accepting invites to events they wouldn’t always turn up for, which means that Ryan is jumping in the deep end.

“I guess it’s good to be able to show yourself against these teams. It’s a bigger opportunity, it may be harder but the results means more,” says Ryan, who has had to apply for an essential worker permit in Belgium and return two negative PCR tests to get clearance to ride tomorrow.

Not that jumping through some hoops to get back racing is much of a headache after most of the 2020 plans were derailed, a familiar scenario for anyone with Olympic ambitions.

While Mark Downey and Felix English, his Irish track team-mates and his second family at their Majorca training base, ultimately secured two tickets to Tokyo through the Madison event, three riders will be on the plane and Ryan’s minimum goal is to make that cut even if only two are likely to race.

“Last year was very tough, just nobody knew what was going on. If you knew that the Olympics were going to be cancelled or ‘X’ race was going to be cancelled you’d have been able to make plans, but you didn’t know until the last minute every time.

“That’s what made it really tough. I just kept training. I guess for me when you’re chasing to get into a team, rather than hold on to a spot it made me more hungry. So I pushed just to get as fit as possible, to give myself the best opportunity to go (to Tokyo),” said Ryan, who is hoping to get clarification on the final selection in May.

“I struggled a bit, I kinda over-trained a bit and didn’t take enough rest at times, mental burnout as well. That was tough. I guess the way I looked at it is you don’t really get the opportunity very often so you kinda just go for it. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work.”

He did take some positives out of the Covid interruptions; spending more time with his family in the foothills of the Wicklow mountains in Ashford, and getting the chance to take a step back and see where he’s going longer term.

“It gave me time to reflect on things and looking more to the future about what I’m going to do after cycling,” he said.

“When I was younger I would have been told that you need to have a bit of perspective and make long-term goals, but you never really listen, you just want to get to the next race and perform.

“It took a pandemic for me to take (the advice) seriously. Better late than never.”

He’s been researching sport scholarships and looking at his college options, but there’s plenty of miles to cover on the bike first.

