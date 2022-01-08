Runner David Gillick a surprise entrant in the Cyclocross Nationals held in Armagh this weekend

The first national titles of the domestic cycling season will be awarded this weekend when the National Cyclocross Championships take place in Armagh city centre’s Palace Demesne today and tomorrow.

Racing begins this morning, with non-championship events for riders as young as U-6 to U-12, before the first medals of the year are awarded for the U-14 and U-16 races in the afternoon.

Tomorrow sees the senior titles at stake for both men and women and with plenty of domestic riders having tasted the mud sweat and gears of international cyclocross recently, competition is sure to be fierce on the muddy plains of Armagh.

After Covid halted last year’s event, the distinctive national champion’s jersey will be up for grabs again and with defending champion David Conroy missing from the start list, the senior men’s event will see the jersey change hands for the first time since 2020.

Among the contenders, Meathman Seán Nolan of EvoPro Racing has spent much of the winter in Belgium riding the major European cross races and his recent form saw him pick up the Leinster title in the build-up to tomorrow’s event. Nolan will start on the front of the grid ahead of fellow Meathman Timmy O’Regan (All human VeloRevolution), an experienced campaigner who has also tasted international competition this year.

Behind them, Chris McGlinchey (Spectra Wiggle) will be looking to go one better than silver in his last title race while O’Regan’s team-mate and Munster champion Richard Maes has been in flying form recently, winning the Ronde Cross in Cork last weekend despite breaking a shoe clasp in the final laps.

Westport’s Connaught champion Anthony Murray will also be hoping to impress, while a surprise entrant in the men’s event is former Olympian and 2005 European Indoor 400m champion David Gillick, riding for the CSS Tallaght Wheelers club.

In a sport where the norm is mud, sand, jumps, steps and fatigue forcing riders off the bike, Gillick will be hoping for numerous running sections on the Armagh course. American-based Maria Larkin returned from Chicago recently to take part in some build-up events ahead of the ladies’ title race. Riding for the US Donkey Label professional team, the defending champion took victory in round five of the Munster Cyclocross Series before Christmas and last week took round four of the Big Red Cloud League in Dundalk.

Connacht champion Larkin will head the ladies’ grid, but the other provincial champions, Grace Young, Darcey Harkness and Stephanie Roche, will all be hoping to overthrow her when the race begins at 12.50 tomorrow.

Munster champion Young finished second to Larkin in Cork recently, while Roche is the current Leinster champion and cousin of recently retired WorldTour pro Nicolas Roche. The Quanta Racing rider took victories in Clonmel, Kells and Jenkinstown recently and will aim to add another title to the Roche family name.

While there is no junior ladies’ event, the junior men have an early start this morning at 9.45, with Liam O’Brien of Fermoy hoping his experience of representing Ireland and earning a top 20 placing at the junior Europeans will hold him in good stead for the U-18 title race.

The senior men’s event begins at 2.30pm tomorrow, with most races expected to last just under an hour, depending on conditions. You can follow all the action live from 12.30pm today on independent.ie