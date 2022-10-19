Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland set for joint bid for opening stages of Tour de France

Ministers from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have issued a joint expression of interest in hosting the opening stages of the Tour de France in either 2026 or 2027.

Officials will now collaborate on on developing a detailed bid to host the prestigious Grand Depart, which was last staged on the island of Ireland in 1998 when it started in Dublin.

Catherine Lyons, the Republic’s Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts, said previous shared experience of hosting major events “could all combine to create an amazing all-Ireland event”.

Lyons said she will continue to work closely with Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, with whom she discussed a prospective future bid for the event at a meeting last week in Belfast.

Northern Ireland also hosted the first three stages of the Giro d’Italia in 2014, which comprised two initial stages in Belfast before a third stage from Armagh to Dublin.

“Securing the opening stages of the Tour de France would be a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland to feature on the world stage and add to the growing list of major sporting events that have come here in recent years,” said Lyons.

“People will fondly remember the success of the Giro d’Italia ‘Big Start’ in 2014, and I am confident that together we would be able to successfully host the Grand Depart.”