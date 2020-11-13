Register now for Independent.ie/Cycling Ireland Zwift winter series

David Gillick is cheered on by his four-year-old son Oscar as he takes part in the Irish Independent Zwift race in association with Cycling Ireland in his garage at his home in Ballinteer last August. Photo: Frank McGrath

Cycling Ireland’s Zwift League returns on Saturday with the first of an eight-round winter series.

Independent.ie has teamed up with Cycling Ireland to stream all the action on the Independent.ieFacebook page, with live commentary from Declan Quigley. Round 1 starts at 10.0am with a 24km scratchrace on the France R.G.V course.

The 2020/21 edition features a mix of scratch and points races adding to the intensity and unpredictability of the racing. Maleand female riders will have four categories to choose from catering for newcomers and seasoned Zwifters.

During the lockdown days of spring, when the sporting calendar was decimated by Covid-19 restrictions, Cycling Ireland’s Zwift League proved hugely popular with over a 1,000 riders registered forsome of their virtual weekend races. Chris McGlinchey and Maura Claffey topped the standings after that 12-round series.

Independent.ie and Cycling Ireland linked up during thesummer to run the first Nicholas Roche Zwift Classic and over the next 10 weeks will stream eight virtual races – with a break for Christmas and New Year. Each race will go to the line each Saturday morning at 10am.

To help you prepare for the Zwift races, Cycling Ireland is offering a series of group workouts on Tuesdays at 7.0pm. Register on the Zwift Companion App to build your fitness and hone those all-important Zwiftingskills.

You can register for the events by clicking here

What is Zwift Racing?

Zwift is an online cycling platform that enables riders from all over the world to train together or compete against each other on a virtual course in one of seven different virtual worlds.

The programme translates speed from your home trainer, (taken either via a power meter, a smart trainer or just a speed/cadence sensor using ANT+ or Bluetooth), into watts – which means, just likein real life, the harder you pedal the faster you (or in this case, your avatar) will complete the course.

The best smart trainers or specific indoor bikes will send your power (watts) to Zwift and automatically vary resistance to match the changing terrain and conditions, making it harder to pedal ona climb for instance.

If you have a power metre you can use any home trainer and the power metre will send your data to Zwift without the simulated gradients effect.

If that's a bit too expensive then don't worry, a speed/cadence sensor on your regular bike is the most basic and cheapest option to get started. Although an optional sensor that broadcasts power(watts) directly to Zwift is available for some of these trainers, Zwift will estimate your power anyway.

Zwift is compatible with PC or Mac computers, iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone or tablet and Apple TV.

What else do I need?

When you're all set up, the next thing you need is a Zwift membership. There is a free seven day trial from Zwift.com or the Zwift app and after that there is a monthly fee to use the platform.

When creating an account it’s important that you input your correct weight, as Zwift will use this to calculate your speed and watts per kilogram.

