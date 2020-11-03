Primoz Roglic retakes lead with stage win as Dan Martin holds onto fourth place at Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic retook the overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana with a dramatic stage victory in today’s 33km time trial while Dan Martin remains in fourth place overall after digging deep on the short, sharp climb to Mirador de Ezaro to limit his losses.

The 34-year-old Irish rider still has a chance of a podium place in Madrid after finishing 13th on the day, one minute and 17 seconds behind the Slovenian, who took his fourth stage win of this year’s race by one second from America's Will Barta.

The Jumbo-Visma team leader retakes the red jersey from Richard Carapaz after the Team Ineos rider finished seventh, 49 seconds down, while Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) tightened his grip on third place overall with a fourth-place finish on the coast of Galician, just 25 seconds behind Roglic.

Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) holds a comfortable advantage over fifth-place Enric Mas (Movistar) in the general classification and while he lost time to his main podium rivals it was one of the strongest Grand Tour time trial performances of his career.

The 34-year-old, who already has a stage win to his name on this Vuelta, was second fastest on the final split as he clawed back some vital seconds on the steep 2km climb just before the finish of stage 13. With five stages remaining, Roglic, the defending champion, holds a 39-second lead over Carapaz, with Carthy at 47 seconds and Martin one minute and 42 seconds off the lead.

