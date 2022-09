Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek, right, sprints before winning the 16th stage at the finish line as Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, left back, falls in the final sprint during the Vuelta cycling race between San Lucar de Barrameda and Tomares, in Tomares, southern Spain

Three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic has pulled out of the Vuelta following a crash on Tuesday, his Jumbo Visma team said.

"Unfortunately, Primoz Roglic will not be at the start of stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday's crash," the Dutch outfit said on Twitter.

Slovenia's Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, was second overall behind Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

He crashed heavily in the finale on Tuesday after launching a powerful attack.