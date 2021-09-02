Primoz Roglic extends overall lead at Vuelta as Miguel Angel Lopez takes stage 18

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia wears the red-shirt of La Vuelta leader on the podium at the end the 18th stage. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)

Miguel Angel Lopez claimed victory on the queen stage 18 of the 2021 Vuelta a Espana to deliver Movistar's first grand tour win of the season as Primoz Roglic consolidated his overall lead.

Colombian Lopez made his attack with around four kilometres left of another tough mountain finish at a cloudy Altu d'El Gamoniteiru.

Defending champion Roglic had bided his time on the trek up to the summit, moving in front alongside Egan Bernal and Enric Mas before then pulling away to take second place, some 14 seconds behind Lopez.

Mas took third for Movistar, with Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) fourth.

Australian Michael Storer was eventually hauled back in after his earlier breakaway bid, but claimed enough points to take the King of the Mountains blue polka-dot jersey from Team DSM team-mate Romain Bardet.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic, who secured a breakaway win himself on stage 17, now holds a two minute and 30 seconds advantage over Mas in the battle for the leader's red jersey.

Lopez (2mins 53secs back) sits third in the general classification standings ahead of Australian Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Bernal and Britain's Adam Yates.

Stage 19 runs through 191.2km over hills from Tapia to Monforte de Lemus.