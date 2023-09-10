Paul Kimmage: ‘This is not the way any human should be treated’

Allister MacSorley knows better than most what it’s like to battle adversity, but he never expected to suffer so much at the hands of Cycling Ireland

The thing, or at least one of them, that makes Allister MacSorley so interesting is the twin peaks of his cycling career. He had just turned 17 when he was first selected for Ireland, a World Cup race in Belgium in December 2005, and was heading for 35 when they called him up again for the World Championships in Scotland last month.