Over 30 riders disqualified from U-23 Giro d’Italia for hanging on to team cars and motorbikes
More than 30 riders were disqualified from the Under-23 Giro d’Italia after they were caught on camera hanging onto team cars and motorbikes on the famous climb of the Passo dello Stelvio.
Latest Cycling
Over 30 riders disqualified from U-23 Giro d’Italia for hanging on to team cars and motorbikes
ICycle diary: Our complete guide to riding the Wicklow 200
Exclusive | Sam Bennett on Tour de France preparations: ‘The Dauphine is something that will turn you inside out’
ICycle diary: I must resist the temptation to cram in some extra training before the big day
Young Ineos rider Tom Pidcock happy to ‘play down’ yellow jersey ambitions at Tour de France
Eddie Dunbar determined to climb to greater heights after shining at Giro d’Italia
Eddie Dunbar aims to hit more Grand Tour heights after finishing seventh in Giro
Mark Cavendish finishes Giro d’Italia in style after getting help from old friend
Dunlevy and Kelly make it three golds in a row at Para-cycling World Cup
Eddie Dunbar moves up to fourth overall in Giro d’Italia as Filippo Zana wins stage 18
Top Stories
See the 345ac Kildare estate with 6,900 sq ft period mansion that’s guided at €3m
Furniture salesman has €4.6m in debt written off as judge throws out objections by vulture fund
Damien Duff: ‘I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and players’
Hospital and HSE apologise as Tipperary boy (4) with cerebral palsy settles case for €7.5m
Latest NewsMore
Sport Ireland says it has not rejected funding request for Women’s National League clubs
Hospital and HSE apologise as Tipperary boy (4) with cerebral palsy settles case for €7.5m
Over 30 riders disqualified from U-23 Giro d’Italia for hanging on to team cars and motorbikes
‘I regret the decision not to extend my contract’ – Italy head coach Kieran Crowley to leave after World Cup
Pre-order prescription with pharmacist five days in advance in case of medicine shortage, patients advised
Moment of truth for Monaghan’s Aaron McKenna ahead of crucial fight in London
Funeral of 'Hooded Man' Joe Clarke takes place in Belfast
‘He emerged quicker than we could have anticipated’ – Stephen Kenny backs Evan Ferguson to deliver in Greece
Former Scotland defender Gordon McQueen dies aged 70
Boris Johnson found to have committed ‘repeated contempts’ of Parliament