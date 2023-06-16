‘Our hearts bleed at this news’ – Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse
Swiss rider Gino Mader has died after crashing into a ravine on the descent towards the finish line in Thursday's stage five of the Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Friday.
Latest Cycling
‘Our hearts bleed at this news’ – Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse
Over 30 riders disqualified from U-23 Giro d’Italia for hanging on to team cars and motorbikes
ICycle diary: Our complete guide to riding the Wicklow 200
Exclusive | Sam Bennett on Tour de France preparations: ‘The Dauphine is something that will turn you inside out’
ICycle diary: I must resist the temptation to cram in some extra training before the big day
Young Ineos rider Tom Pidcock happy to ‘play down’ yellow jersey ambitions at Tour de France
Eddie Dunbar determined to climb to greater heights after shining at Giro d’Italia
Eddie Dunbar aims to hit more Grand Tour heights after finishing seventh in Giro
Mark Cavendish finishes Giro d’Italia in style after getting help from old friend
Dunlevy and Kelly make it three golds in a row at Para-cycling World Cup
Top Stories
‘Craig was just a beautiful soul’: Olympian Sarah Lavin on the heartbreak of losing rally driver partner Craig Breen
Rory McIlroy joins elite club with 65 at US Open but walks off 18th green annoyed
Martina Devlin: Welcoming Big Tech makes sense but let's call a halt to allowing more power-sapping data centres
Former minister Pat Carey to receive ‘substantial damages’ over Garda leak
Latest NewsMore
Channel 4 cancels Bafta-winning The Big Narstie Show
LATEST | Conor McGregor's lawyer says sex assault allegation ‘no more than a shakedown’
Muireann O’Connell opens up about ‘powerlessness’ she felt when a stranger ‘pinched her arse’ at photoshoot
Man arrested after woman found dead in Dublin
WRU criticised for ‘serious failure of governance’ over racism, misogyny, sexism and homophobia allegations
Today's News in 90 Seconds - June 16th
Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling commits to Roma with new two-year deal
LATEST | Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield wins bid to marry behind bars after battle with prison chiefs
Argentinian Manuel Lanzini to exit West Ham after eight years with club
‘Our hearts bleed at this news’ – Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse