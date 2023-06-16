‘Our hearts bleed at this news’ – Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse

Gino Mäder of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious

Swiss rider Gino Mader has died after crashing into a ravine on the descent towards the finish line in Thursday's stage five of the Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Friday.