'No matter how bad I feel, my daughter's videos brighten up every single day'

BY now I should have the Tour de France behind me and be getting ready for the Vuelta a Espana but, after a strange year for everyone, I have just 10 days of racing in my legs after finishing a shorter but steeper Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday.

From here it’s just two weeks to the start of the Tour de France, which starts down the road from my home in Nice.

When the Covid-19 restrictions were announced around Europe, Monaco had one of the toughest lockdowns. We were only allowed outside for one hour a day and that was it.

Living on my own in an apartment in the little principality meant that for the first few days I was worried that I was going to feel very lonely, but thanks to technology a lot of guys in the peloton who knew I was living alone would send me regular texts and messages and I was so connected with friends and family that I didn’t feel alone at all.

At first, I used the time allowed outdoors to run for around 45 minutes, but pretty soon I realised I needed to commit myself a bit more to the dreaded home trainer instead and used my outside time to go for a walk and get some fresh air.

Still, for the first few days I found myself dragging my heels when it came to training. I’d tell myself I’ll start in an hour and suddenly it would be 12 o’clock and I wouldn’t even have my Nike set up.

I think a lot of guys were in the same boat, motivation wise. To combat this, a group of us; including Michael Matthews, Richie Porte, my brother Alexi and my friend Laurent created a regular training group that would meet up virtually every morning and train together on Zwift, an online training platform. Zwift connects to your home trainer or power metre and lets you ride the same course as other riders all around the world.

You have your own avatar and can see everybody else’s avatar on your phone, iPad or TV and it’s a lot more exciting than the old-fashioned turbo trainers or rollers. During lockdown some of the races were held virtually on Zwift, which was very tough but a great way of keeping in shape.

Our little group went one step further by joining up on Zoom while we were riding, so it was very sociable. Because we were all physically seeing each other as we trained and having a chat, it was the next best thing to riding outside.

Most mornings we were all online by 10.15am and the good thing about Zwift is that even if you’re late you can still join in with the group. If some guys were on rest days or doing more training it didn’t matter. You could ride harder or faster but still ride together.

Training on the home trainer, though, means you don’t tend to spend as long in the saddle as you would on the road. Although I did a five-hour effort once or twice a week, most of my training sessions were around two hours long so I had to make sure I was looking after my diet properly. You can eat a lot more when you’ve been out on the road for five or six hours.

At the weekend, though, a post-training ride steak and a glass of red wine while watching a movie was my guilty pleasure. In fact, the walk down the street for a chat with the butcher or a discussion about various wines with the guy in the local wine shop also helped keep me sane at times.

By the end of the eight-week lockdown I was training about 22 hours a week – that was only about 20 hours short of what I had done on the road during the same period last year.

In terms of fitness, though, it felt very strange when I did get back outside on a road bike but after a week or two things came around and it began to feel a bit more normal and I think I actually came out of lockdown in pretty decent shape.

With lockdown eased, the month of July went by pretty quickly. As my birthday is on July 3, I’m usually riding the Tour de France and don’t get much chance to celebrate, but this year I was able to have dinner with friends and family, even if it was a socially distant one.

A friend of mine closed his restaurant for us and we divided the party into two slots of seven people, with my family at the first one and my friends at the second one. For me, it was great because I haven’t had a birthday with my family in 10 years or so.

A few days later my Sunweb team went to Austria for our first post-lockdown training camp. To be honest, it felt a bit like another lockdown as the team separated us into three different ‘bubbles’, one for the Giro riders, one for the Tour riders and one for the younger guys.

None of the riders or staff from the three groups were allowed contact with the other groups and, in fairness to Sunweb, they didn’t take any risks.

We wore masks, used hand sanitisers, kept socially distant at all times. One of the younger riders was actually sent home for leaving his bubble and innocently walking across the road to buy shampoo. But we couldn’t take any chances. After 10 days at altitude on a cold mountain top, I then drove to Tuscany for the start of Strade Bianchi. The one-day classic is Italy’s version of Paris-Roubaix, with the cobbles of France swapped for the white gravel roads of Tuscany.

Usually held earlier in the year, this year the heat was stifling. After puncturing and making a big effort to get back to the front, I went into sector seven of the gravel roads in a group of about 20 riders and feeling really good.

But I didn’t come out the other side of it. In the space of a few kilometres of dusty gravel, my legs completely went and I ended up abandoning the race.

I can’t explain it, but none of the team finished the race so maybe it was some combination of training hard at camp and then coming straight from the cold of the Austrian Alps to the heat of racing in Tuscany.

Because of the restrictions, I haven’t seen my daughter since March so I was looking forward to going to visit her in Madrid after Strade Bianchi.

However, the French government were talking about quarantining anybody coming back in from Spain at the time and I couldn’t risk being stuck there and not making the Tour team.

Chloe is two-and-a-half and, like any toddler, her attention span isn’t great, so our Facetime calls usually ended with her running off and disappearing after two minutes. We now send each other little videos instead. No matter how bad I feel, those little videos brighten up every single day but it’s hard not being able to pick her up and give her a big hug.

I’ve just come through the five mountainous days of the Criterium du Dauphine finishing 39th, which is the last big preparation race for the Tour so our focus will soon switch to Nice.

But, before that, I will revert to my lockdown days and be taking part in the Irish Independent Zwift event in association with Cycling Ireland on Thursday and everybody is invited.

