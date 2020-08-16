Close

'No matter how bad I feel, my daughter's videos brighten up every single day'

Doing group rides on Zwift from my apartment balcony got me through lockdown but it’s great to be back racing and building up to the Tour

Nicholas Roche will be taking part in a unique virtual event that will take place on the Zwift online cycling platform to celebrate the 2020 Tour de France. Expand

Nicholas Roche

BY now I should have the Tour de France behind me and be getting ready for the Vuelta a Espana but, after a strange year for everyone, I have just 10 days of racing in my legs after finishing a shorter but steeper Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday.

From here it’s just two weeks to the start of the Tour de France, which starts down the road from my home in Nice.

When the Covid-19 restrictions were announced around Europe, Monaco had one of the toughest lockdowns. We were only allowed outside for one hour a day and that was it.

