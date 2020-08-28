Close

Premium

Nicolas Roche's Tour de France diary: Without the fans, it is nothing compared to the razzmatazz of my first Tour

Friday, August 28, Eve of the Tour de France, Nice

Nicolas Roche's Tour De France column will appear in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie for the 10th time this year. Photo by Stephen McMahon/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Nicolas Roche's Tour De France column will appear in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie for the 10th time this year. Photo by Stephen McMahon/Sportsfile

Nicolas Roche's Tour De France column will appear in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie for the 10th time this year. Photo by Stephen McMahon/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Nicolas Roche's Tour De France column will appear in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie for the 10th time this year. Photo by Stephen McMahon/Sportsfile

Nicholas Roche

In my younger days as an amateur or junior rider, I would cycle to the start of local races in order to get some extra kilometres into my legs as preparation for a bigger race coming up.

With this year’s Tour de France starting in Nice, just over 20km from my own base in Monaco, I could probably have turned the clock back to those days and cycled to the start, but there is no bigger race to prepare for anywhere in the world, so I arrived at the team hotel on Wednesday morning by car like everybody else.

After a four-hour training spin, taking in some of the climbs of the Tour’s first few days in the area, my Sunweb team-mates and I hopped onto the team bus for a trip into the centre of Nice and a pre-Tour Covid-19 test. Because we are always teetering on that cliff-edge between supreme fitness and illness, professional cyclists are notorious germophobes at the best of times. Riders have always been careful about staying away from people with any signs of a sniffle or a cough for fear of catching something and every team has been using hand sanitizers for years now.

Related Content

Privacy