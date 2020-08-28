Nicolas Roche's Tour de France diary: Without the fans, it is nothing compared to the razzmatazz of my first Tour

In my younger days as an amateur or junior rider, I would cycle to the start of local races in order to get some extra kilometres into my legs as preparation for a bigger race coming up.

With this year’s Tour de France starting in Nice, just over 20km from my own base in Monaco, I could probably have turned the clock back to those days and cycled to the start, but there is no bigger race to prepare for anywhere in the world, so I arrived at the team hotel on Wednesday morning by car like everybody else.

After a four-hour training spin, taking in some of the climbs of the Tour’s first few days in the area, my Sunweb team-mates and I hopped onto the team bus for a trip into the centre of Nice and a pre-Tour Covid-19 test. Because we are always teetering on that cliff-edge between supreme fitness and illness, professional cyclists are notorious germophobes at the best of times. Riders have always been careful about staying away from people with any signs of a sniffle or a cough for fear of catching something and every team has been using hand sanitizers for years now.

The advent of Covid-19 hasn’t changed much in that respect, although face masks, nasal swabs and social distancing have become the new normal. On our team, we wear a mask from when we get up in the morning until a couple of minutes before the start. Apart from when we’re actually racing, the only time we take them off it is to eat or drink.

While a positive test for Covid-19 would obviously mean goodbye to the Tour, last week the race organisers announced that if any team had two positive tests over the three weeks they would have to retire the whole squad from the race.

Since then, a rider from the German Bora-Hansgrohe squad tested positive for coronavirus before the start of the Bretagne Classic one-day race in Brittany. After his team pulled everyone from starting that race, the same rider tested negative hours later.

Apart from catching the virus, the chances of having a false positive and being sent home while perfectly healthy are also worrying, but it’s just one of those things we’ve all accepted can happen.

We all need this Tour to get to Paris in three weeks’ time, so there has been no complaining. For me, not having my family and friends come to visit me at the start, even though they all live nearby, is another thing I’ve had to accept.

A few days ago I was in the park in Monaco with Philip Deignan. Although our daughters were playing together for the first time and spoke two different languages, they were like best friends on the swings and slides – communicating in a made-up language that only they seemed to understand.

After a few parental tips from Philip, we reminisced about our younger days racing together with VC La Pomme and the Irish national team, and it’s crazy to think that Philip is now retired, we are both dads and I’m old enough to be starting my 10th Tour de France.

Despite the fact that I’ve just turned 36, my Sunweb team has the youngest average age on this year’s Tour, with four of the guys making their debut in the race. I felt a bit sorry for them at the team presentation yesterday. With no fans or fanfare, it was nothing compared to the razzmatazz of my first Tour team presentation down the road in Monaco in 2009.

As a team, we’ve spent quite a lot of time training together in a social distancing bubble over the past month or so and have had time to bond a bit more than usual, which might just be the thing that helps us reach our team goal of a stage win on this Tour.

As one of the elder statesmen, my job will be to steer the younger guys in the right direction, give them a few tips and advice throughout.

The Tour de France is not raced like a normal race. There are certain predictable reactions to situations in other races that just don’t happen at the Tour. Tactically, the Tour is a very different race. There is always something going on under the surface, some unexpected team willing to chase a breakaway to keep their position in the team classification, to keep their rider in the top 10 or simply to get publicity on TV.

Elusive

For me personally, when I’m not giving the younger guys some advice or helping our sprinters on the flatter stages, this Tour will be about trying to pick a day where I can get up the road and go for that elusive stage win.

Going for stages involves conserving energy anywhere you can, in the hope that it’s all stored up for when you need it on that important day. After my work for the team is done each day, I won’t be too worried about losing time or drifting down the general classification.

In years gone by, my aggressive mentality meant that I’ve tried to focus on both the overall classification and stages, hung on too long on some days and ended up burning my candle at both ends. With my cousin Dan Martin and sprinter Sam Bennett also riding this year, we will have three Irish riders on the start line tomorrow.

Keep an eye out for Sam in the bunch sprint stages and if Dan’s back is okay after his crash at the recent Dauphine then you can bet your bottom dollar he’ll be up there on the mountain days.

It will be strange having no Irish fans on the side of the road this year but hopefully between the three of us we will keep the flag flying.

La Course, TG4, 9.0; Tour de France, TG4 and Eurosport, 12.50.