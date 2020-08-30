Nicolas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'One good day on the Tour. That's all it takes to forget all of the suffering'

Saturday, August 29, Stage 1: Nice Moyens Pays to Nice (156km)

As we rolled out of Nice this morning, the sun was shining and all was well on the Tour de France. Within 45 minutes though, it was raining and everything changed.

Usually this part of France is sunny. In fact, it hasn’t rained here in three or four months. The problem with that is that when the first rain does come, it mixes with all the oil, detergents, grease and everything else that has accumulated on the road surface and turns it into a treacherous foamy lather that dares anyone on a bicycle to stay upright.

Within an hour, the sound of metal scraping across tarmac rippled through the peloton and the smell of burning brake blocks wafted in the air.

The first crash happened right behind me and brought down two of my team-mates, Casper Pedersen and Nikias Arndt, after about 35km as I was moving our sprinter Cees Bol and the guys into a good position ahead of the first categorised climb of the day.

Expand Close Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates winning Stage 2. Photo: Reuters/Stef Mantey REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates winning Stage 2. Photo: Reuters/Stef Mantey

After crossing the King of Mountain line 6km later, the road continued to drag upwards and there was a huge crash on one of the corners, taking about 20 riders down.

Maybe a kilometre later there were another dozen on the ground and the descent that followed spat out a couple of guys every corner, and there were a lot of corners.

Another massive crash split the peloton in three as we approached the second passage of the finish line after 88km.

I was caught in the third group and craning my neck to see a group of eight or nine riders also chasing hard up ahead. Just as they regained contact with the back of the peloton however, the road turned to the left and the slippery surface took their wheels from under them and wiped the whole group out.

A few kilometres later one of the Jumbo-Visma guys crashed at the front of the bunch on the second climb and it was blatantly obvious that there would be more fallers on the descent.

At that point I was in the middle of the bunch and absolutely s******g myself. I train on these roads all the time and I’ve never seen them so bad. It was like riding on ice.

I had already stopped at the side of the road to let some air out of my tyres for more grip, but the sheer volume of riders falling told me the odds were stacked against me staying upright to the finish.

With the early breakaway already reeled in, some of the more experienced riders in the peloton called for calm at the front and it was agreed that we wouldn’t resume racing until we all got down the descent safely. However, a few of the Astana guys continued riding hard only for Karma to slap one of them sideways into a signpost on the next bend.

After narrowly avoiding the earlier crashes, I eventually fell in the last one of the day just inside the 3km-to-go banner. Luckily, I managed to anticipate it and had reduced my speed quite a bit before impact. As bikes slid all over the road in front of me, somebody bumped me from the side and I sort of slow-motion fell onto two other guys who broke my fall.

Thankfully a broken shoe and a little bang on my knee, where I probably hit my handlebars, were the only injuries. As my team-mate Cees put in a great sprint to finish third on the stage, I rolled to the line in a little group of crash victims alongside French climber and Tour debutant Kenny Elissonde.

“This is crazy, Nico,” he said. “Why would you want to do this 10 times?”

“You’ll see when we get to the mountains, when the sun is shining and the fans are cheering you on,” I smiled. “One good day on the Tour. That’s all it takes to forget all of the suffering.”

Sunday August 30, Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays to Nice (186km)

Because of Covid-19 things are a bit different at the stage starts on the Tour de France this year. For one thing, there is no start village, where riders usually meet up to have a coffee and a chat before the stage begins.

Each team is allotted a time to sign on together for the stage, but there are no fans, no interviews on the podium, no media.

This year, to avoid congregations, riders are not allowed near the start until inside 10 minutes from the off, and masks are obligatory up until three minutes to go, where they are all thrown into bin bags collected by race personnel.

We rode out of Nice this morning with the mercury tipping 28 degrees and with three big mountains on only the second day of racing instead of the usual pan-flat sprinters’ day out. It felt more like the Vuelta than the Tour.

Expand Close Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 2 - Nice Haut Pays to Nice - France - August 30, 2020. The peloton with UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 2 - Nice Haut Pays to Nice - France - August 30, 2020. The peloton with UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

For my team, the plan today was to keep an eye on the early breakaway and maybe try to get somebody into it if the numbers looked good, and if that didn’t happen we were hoping Marc Hirschi could do something on the final climb of Col d’Eze with about 20km to go.

This morning we reckoned that a group of seven or eight might have a chance of staying clear, but anything bigger would probably not be given enough leeway by the race leader Alexander Kristoff’s UAE team.

When the first group went up the road it contained some really strong riders, including green jersey Peter Sagan. I tried to get across but was closed down pretty quickly, so I settled back into the peloton.

Sagan increased his lead in the green jersey competition when he took second behind Matteo Trentin in the intermediate sprint after 16km.

The leaders hovered a couple of minutes clear over the next two climbs but as we approached the first of two ascents of the Col d’Eze with 40km to go they were just metres ahead and their time was up.

As the Jumbo-Visma squad of pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic drove hard up the climb, whittling the peloton down with every vertical metre, I was in a good position just behind them and was delighted to see a group of my friends from Monaco and my family at the side of the road waving and cheering me on.

With the break reeled in and nobody attacking for the King of the Mountains points at the top, I put in a late burst and took the five points on offer.

Expand Close The pack climbs Colmiane pass during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186 kilometers (115,6 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The pack climbs Colmiane pass during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186 kilometers (115,6 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Although it’s not much, it didn’t take much effort and symbolically it was nice for me to crest the summit first on a climb that I train on a lot and that is synonymous with Irish cyclists from the days when my dad and Sean Kelly dominated Paris-Nice time trials.

Jumbo-Visma kept the pressure up through the finish line in Nice and back onto Col d’Eze for the second time, where French star Julian Alaphilippe attacked a few kilometres from the top. At that moment, I was moving Marc up to the front and he seized the opportunity to jump after Alaphillippe.

The pace was so high that nobody could follow them and the duo dangled 10 seconds clear for a few kilometres before Adam Yates jumped across to them near the top.

A late chase though saw them nearly caught on the line, where Marc took second place on the stage behind new race leader Alaphilippe.

Marc put in a great ride today but when I went to give him a fist bump on the bus he was pretty disappointed.

“Sorry, Nico,” he said. “I messed up!”

Marc only turned 22 last week and is riding his first Tour. A former U-23 world champion, he didn’t win the stage today but he lost out to one of the best riders in the world at the moment. He is now third overall and will wear the white jersey as best young rider tomorrow. I think he did a brilliant ride.

Tour de France: Live Monday, Eurosport 1, 11.05am