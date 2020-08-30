Close

Nicolas Roche's Tour de France diary: 'One good day on the Tour. That's all it takes to forget all of the suffering'

Team Sunweb rider Nicolas Roche of Ireland, Trek-Segafredo rider Richie Porte of Australia and Trek-Segafredo rider Jasper Stuyven of Belgium in action during the Tour de France Stage 2 from Nice Haut Pays to Nice on Sunday. Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe/Pool Expand

Saturday, August 29, Stage 1: Nice Moyens Pays to Nice (156km)

As we rolled out of Nice this morning, the sun was shining and all was well on the Tour de France. Within 45 minutes though, it was raining and everything changed.

Usually this part of France is sunny. In fact, it hasn’t rained here in three or four months. The problem with that is that when the first rain does come, it mixes with all the oil, detergents, grease and everything else that has accumulated on the road surface and turns it into a treacherous foamy lather that dares anyone on a bicycle to stay upright.

