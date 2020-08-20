Nicolas Roche warms up for Tour with victory in Irish Independent Zwift race

Athlete David Gillick is cheered on by his four-year-old son Oscar as he takes part in the Zwift race in his garage at his home in Balinteer. Photo: Frank McGrath

Nicolas Roche fine-tuned his build up to this year's Tour de France with victory in the inaugural Irish Independent Zwift Challenge virtual race on Thursday evening.

Roche finished 4.5 seconds clear of Cycling Ireland's Zwift league leader and silver medalist at the 2017 national championships Chris McGlinchey of Vitus Pro Cycling with British rider Charlie Revell beating Cork's Richie Barry for third.

Riding the 50km online event from his base in Monaco, Roche lined up alongside competitors from all over the world including former FBD Milk Rás winner and national champion Tommy Evans of Banbridge and former European athletics champion David Gillick.

Indeed, veteran Evans showed there is still fight in the old dog when he attacked out of the front group just 7km from the summit finish. Evan's move sparked a counter attack from Barry before Roche made the first of his two attacks with 4km remaining.

"To be honest when I attacked the first time, I went pretty hard and thought I had done enough and could kind of cruise to the finish," Roche laughed afterwards.

"But then three guys came across to me and I thought 'Oh shit, now I have to go again!' My legs were pretty sore by then so for a few seconds I was debating whether to just let them sprint it out and finish fourth but, like a junior rider, I got sucked in and decided to hurt myself a little bit more."

A second attack with 2.5km to go saw Roche eventually break the elastic to the chase group and he stormed clear to win the race solo at the top of the climb despite a pretty hectic day beforehand.

"Today was a bit of a flat out day," Roche said afterwards.

"I did four hours with Richie Porte this morning, taking in 2,500m of climbing. My ex-wife and my daughter are in Monaco this week so I literally got in the door, had a shower and drove down to pick up my daughter for lunch on the beach.

"We played in the water for a while afterwards and then my Mam and sister came over to visit. After that I got changed and hopped on the bike again for the Zwift race. I actually didn't expect it to be so long."

Roche admits that it took two cold showers to bring his body temperature back down after his efforts.

"I warmed up for about 20 minutes and then just raced. I didn't know how fast it was going to be so I decided to stay at the front of the group and see what happens. When a little group went clear on the last lap I was having fun and I decided to commit myself a little bit more to staying there. It was a great excuse to go deep again, but my legs are fairly sore now," he laughs.

"I got a bit carried away but I suppose at least those extra few sprints I did tonight mean I don't have to do them tomorrow."

