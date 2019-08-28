Sport Cycling

Wednesday 28 August 2019

Nicolas Roche surrenders Vuelta lead in steep fifth stage climb

Team Sunweb Irish cyclist Nicolas Roche before the start of the fourth stage of the La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain, a 175,5 km route from Cullera to El Puig, on August 27, 2019.
Team Sunweb Irish cyclist Nicolas Roche before the start of the fourth stage of the La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain, a 175,5 km route from Cullera to El Puig, on August 27, 2019.

John Brennan

Nicolas Roche surrendered the lead in the fifth stage of La Vuelta a Espana this afternoon, coming in a minute and a half behind the new race leader Miguel Angel Lopez.

The Irishman rode bravely in defence of his red jersey and will stay in the top ten overall, but he had no answer to the attacks of the Colombian Lopez when he broke away from the group of contenders on the steep climb to the Observatory at Javalambre.

It was the first time this climb was used on the Vuelta and it is sure to be back soon, with Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Uran and Esteban Chavez other riders who could not go with Lopez when he turned on the power.

Jesus Madraza won the stage, from a breakaway, but it was the day Colombia took over from Ireland at the head of the Vuelta.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Why there are too many Indians and not enough Chiefs and big selection calls to make for Ireland

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport