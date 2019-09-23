Nicolas Roche signs new two-year deal with German outfit Sunweb

Nicolas Roche has extended his contract with Team Sunweb after signing a two-year deal with the German World Tour outfit.

The Irish rider (35) is currently out injured after crashing last month at the Vuelta a Espana - where he wore the leader’s red jersey for three stages - but he is looking forward to building on his late-season success.

"I am extremely happy to be re-signing for two years with the team," said Roche, who hopes to be back on his bike next month..

"I have really found my place here and I enjoy the role that I played in the team this year. It’s been great to share my experience with the younger guys and support in the Grand Tours.

"The days in red at the Vuelta were really the highlight of my season and now with two more years confirmed with the team, I’m already really looking forward to the upcoming season."

Today’s news is a much-needed boost for Sunweb, who have had a difficult 2019 after star rider Tom Dumoulin crashed out of the Giro d’Italia, ending his season early, and later announcing he was to leave the team to join Jumbo-Visma.

"We’re really happy that Nicolas stays with the team for another two years," said Sunweb coach Marc Reef.

"He’s one of the most experienced riders in the peloton, having ridden 22 Grand Tours throughout his career; experience that is invaluable in helping the young riders in the team.

"He rode two very good Grand Tours, including three days in the red leader’s jersey at the Vuelta, and he was a reliable team player in stage races throughout the year."

