Nicolas Roche forced to abandon Vuelta after massive crash on Stage 6

Nicolas Roche had to abandon the Vuelta a Espana on Stage 6 today, when a huge crash on the road to Ares de Maestrat brought down numerous riders.

Roche got back on his bike and tried to carry on but, after a visit to the Race Doctor's car, he was forced to leave the race that had started so well for him with three days in the leader’s jersey.

He was still fifth overall, and would have been targeting a top ten finish, or maybe a stage win, in the two and a half weeks’ racing still to come.

Rigoberto Uran, placed sixth overall before the stage began, and Hugh Carthy, the young British climber on the EF team, were to more to leave the Vuelta as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

On a really tough final climb, Belgium's Dylan Teuns took over leadership of the race, finishing second to Jesus Herrada who sprinted away from Teuns as the summit approached.

Irish hopes for further success in the race now focus on Sam Bennett, who will be hoping to get through a tough week of climbing to come before some stages later in the race that might end in a sprint for him.

